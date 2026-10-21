Mnemonic Seed Formats That Differ From BIP39
Technical reference detailing non-BIP39 mnemonic phrase formats including Electrum, aezeed, Polyseed, and legacy Monero seeds.
PDF document · Published
Open the PDF (6 pages, 261 KB)
Contents
- Electrum Version 2.0+ Seeds
- Lightning Network Daemon aezeed
- Polyseed
- Legacy Monero Mnemonics
- FAQ
- Sources
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- Electrum seed · aezeed · Polyseed · Monero seed
Guides on the same subject
- BIP85: Derive Many Seed Phrases From One Seed
How BIP85 derives independent child seed phrases, passwords and keys from one master seed: the path scheme, a verified test vector, wallet support and risks.
- Monero Seed Phrase: 25 Words, Polyseed and Private Keys
A Monero seed phrase is 25 words from Monero's own list that encode the private spend key; newer wallets use 16-word Polyseed. Neither works in BIP39 wallets.
- Seed Phrase Formats by Network: BIP39 and the Exceptions
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Cosmos use BIP39 seeds, Cardano and Polkadot derive their own keys from BIP39 words, and Monero, TON and XRP use other formats.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.