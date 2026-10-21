Mnemonic Seed Formats That Differ From BIP39

Technical reference detailing non-BIP39 mnemonic phrase formats including Electrum, aezeed, Polyseed, and legacy Monero seeds.

PDF document · Published

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Contents

  1. Electrum Version 2.0+ Seeds
  2. Lightning Network Daemon aezeed
  3. Polyseed
  4. Legacy Monero Mnemonics
  5. FAQ
  6. Sources
  7. Example BIP39 word sequences
  8. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  9. See also
Keywords:
Electrum seed · aezeed · Polyseed · Monero seed
Topic:
BIP Standards: BIP39, BIP32, BIP44 and Beyond

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.