ERC-20, ERC-721, and ERC-1155 Token Standards Compared
ERC-20 handles fungible tokens, ERC-721 enables unique NFTs, and ERC-1155 combines both in one efficient multi-token contract standard.
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Contents
- ERC-20: Fungible Tokens
- ERC-721: Non-Fungible Tokens
- ERC-1155: Multi-Token Standard
- Choosing the Right Standard
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- ERC-20 · ERC-721 · ERC-1155 · Ethereum token standards · NFT
Guides on the same subject
- BIP 44 – Multi-Account Hierarchy for Deterministic Wallets
BIP-44 defines the m/purpose'/coin_type'/account'/change/index path, letting a seed phrase manage accounts across coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- What Is BIP39? The Standard Behind Seed Phrases
BIP39 turns random entropy into a 12 to 24 word mnemonic phrase that generates your wallet's private keys, the standard for crypto wallet recovery.
- BIP39 vs BIP32 vs BIP44: How the Seed Standards Fit Together
BIP39 makes the 12–24 words and the seed, BIP32 derives a tree of keys from it, and BIP44 sets each coin's path, such as m/44'/0'/0'/0/0.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.