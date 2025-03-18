Seed Phrase PDF Archive
Page 2 of 14 · Mar – Apr 2025 · documents 31–60
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 18 April 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 17 April 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 16 April 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 15 April 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 14 April 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 13 April 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 12 April 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 11 April 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 9 April 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 8 April 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 7 April 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 5 April 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 4 April 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 3 April 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 2 April 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 1 April 2025
What a Seed Phrase Restores—and What It Leaves Out
Learn which accounts and history a seed phrase restores, which backups remain separate, and why recovered wallets can miss funds.
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Why BIP39 Words Need Only Their First Four Letters
Why four letters identify each English BIP39 word, how wallets and metal backups use the rule, and what abbreviations cannot protect.
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Connect Keystone 3 Pro to VESPR Wallet: Send Cardano
How to connect a Keystone 3 Pro hardware wallet to the VESPR mobile wallet and sign a Cardano transaction by QR code. Random BIP39 word sequences follow as format examples.
Connect Keystone 3 Pro to Fewcha Wallet: Aptos and Sui
How to set up the Fewcha browser extension, import a Keystone 3 Pro hardware wallet into it, send Aptos and switch the network to Sui. Random BIP39 word sequences follow as format examples.
Connect Keystone 3 Pro to Petra Wallet: Import by QR Code
How to connect a Keystone 3 Pro hardware wallet to the Petra browser extension: set up a Petra wallet, then import the Keystone account by scanning a QR code. Random BIP39 word sequences follow as format examples.
Connect Keystone 3 Pro to Solflare: Send SOL Step by Step
How to connect a Keystone 3 Pro hardware wallet to the Solflare browser extension and send SOL, signing the transaction by QR code. Random BIP39 word sequences follow as format examples.
Connect Keystone 3 Pro to Helium Wallet: Step-by-Step
How to connect a Keystone 3 Pro hardware wallet to the Helium Wallet mobile app, then send and swap tokens with QR-code signing. Random BIP39 word sequences follow as format examples.
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set 3, 24 March 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set 3, 23 March 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set 3, 22 March 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 21 March 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 20 March 2025
Monero Seed Phrase List - 2025-03-19
untraceable transactions. more resistant to blockchain analysis.
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