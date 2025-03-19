Monero Seed Phrase: 25 Words, Polyseed and Private Keys A Monero seed phrase is 25 words from Monero's own list that encode the private spend key; newer wallets use 16-word Polyseed. Neither works in BIP39 wallets.

Seed Phrase Formats by Network: BIP39 and the Exceptions Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Cosmos use BIP39 seeds, Cardano and Polkadot derive their own keys from BIP39 words, and Monero, TON and XRP use other formats.