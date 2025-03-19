Monero Seed Phrase List - 2025-03-19
untraceable transactions. more resistant to blockchain analysis.
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Contents
- Monero uses ring signatures and stealth addresses to provide private and
- Unlike Bitcoin, Monero transactions do not have a transparent ledger, making it
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- xmr monero seed phrase 2025 crypto
Guides on the same subject
- Monero Seed Phrase: 25 Words, Polyseed and Private Keys
A Monero seed phrase is 25 words from Monero's own list that encode the private spend key; newer wallets use 16-word Polyseed. Neither works in BIP39 wallets.
- Seed Phrase Formats by Network: BIP39 and the Exceptions
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Cosmos use BIP39 seeds, Cardano and Polkadot derive their own keys from BIP39 words, and Monero, TON and XRP use other formats.
- How to Store a Seed Phrase: Paper, Steel and Safe Locations
Store a seed phrase offline on paper or stamped steel, in at least two separate places, never as a photo or file, and test each copy by restoring from it.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 2.