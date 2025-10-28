How to Store a Seed Phrase: Paper, Steel and Safe Locations

Store a seed phrase offline: write the words in order on paper or stamp them into steel, keep at least two copies in separate secure places, and never photograph it or save it on a phone, computer or cloud account. Before you rely on a copy, test it by restoring from it, and make sure someone you trust can find the backups if something happens to you.

The 12 to 24 words encode a random number your wallet generated, and every key the wallet uses is derived from them, so the phrase is not just a backup — it is the wallet, and whoever holds it holds the funds. If you are new to the idea, start with what a seed phrase is and how it works; this guide is about keeping it safe.

Storage Methods at a Glance

Method Good against Weak against Use it? Paper, sealed, in a safe Hackers and malware Fire, water, fading ink Yes, as one of two copies Stamped steel or titanium Hackers, fire, flood Theft: anyone who finds it can read it Yes, for long-term holdings Hardware wallet alone Malware Loss, damage or a reset of the device Never as the only copy Photo, notes app, email, cloud drive Nothing Malware, account breaches, syncing to other devices No Password manager Casual snooping Vault breaches, a stolen master password Not for the phrase Memory only Physical theft Forgetting, illness, heirs locked out Only as an extra copy

Write It Down Correctly

The moment your wallet shows the phrase, usually right after you create a new wallet, copy it by hand and get the details right:

Keep the order. Number every word: the same words in a different order make a different phrase.

Number every word: the same words in a different order make a different phrase. Check every word against the screen, letter by letter. If the wallet then asks you to confirm some words, read them from your copy, not from memory.

against the screen, letter by letter. If the wallet then asks you to confirm some words, read them from your copy, not from memory. Keep the wallet’s language. The seed is calculated from the words themselves, so the same phrase translated into another language opens a different wallet (BIP39).

The seed is calculated from the words themselves, so the same phrase translated into another language opens a different wallet (BIP39). Four letters are enough. On the English list, the first four letters (or the whole word, if it is shorter) identify every word, so a backup with room for only four letters per word still holds the full phrase.

Real-World Storage Methods

Some people use pen and paper, others engrave the words on metal plates, while tech-savvy users might rely on encrypted hardware. Each approach has its pros and cons — and no single method works for everyone.

Paper Backup

Writing down your phrase on paper is quick and offline, which protects it from hackers. But paper is fragile. It burns, it gets wet, it fades. If you’re going this route, think ahead: use permanent, waterproof ink, laminate the sheet or seal it in a plastic sleeve, and lock it away in a fire-resistant safe. Never leave it lying around or tucked inside a book.

Metal Backup

Metal backups let you stamp or engrave the words onto stainless steel plates, or slot letter tiles into a steel frame. They don’t stop a thief, but a well-made one survives house fires, floods, and time much better than paper. It’s a good choice for anyone planning to hold crypto long-term.

Quality varies, though. Jameson Lopp’s stress tests of metal seed backups put each product through a 1,093 °C (2,000 °F) torch, an acid bath and a 20-ton press: most of the 75 he tested earned top marks, but 14 got a failing grade in at least one test, 10 of them in the heat test. In his treatise on seed backup design he recommends stainless steel (316L) or titanium, and one solid piece over many small parts, since more pieces mean more points of failure.

Hardware Wallet Setup

A hardware wallet generates the seed phrase during setup and keeps the seed inside the device, but it shows you the words so you can write them down. Store that copy somewhere else: if the device is lost, broken or reset, the written phrase is the only way to restore your funds. Never keep a digital copy.

The phrase must come from the device itself. If a hardware wallet arrives with a recovery phrase already written on a card or printed in the box, don’t use it: whoever prepared it kept a copy and can empty the wallet once you fund it, a scam known as pre-seeding.

Where to Keep the Copies

A single copy is a single point of failure: one fire, flood or burglary can take it, and your funds with it. Keep at least two copies in different places — for example, a home safe plus a second secure location such as a bank safe deposit box or the home of someone you trust.

Every extra copy is also one more place where a thief could find it, so weigh the options:

Home safe: quick to reach and check, but exposed to the same fire, flood or break-in as the rest of your home.

quick to reach and check, but exposed to the same fire, flood or break-in as the rest of your home. Bank safe deposit box: off-site and guarded, but usually reachable only during banking hours, and after a death your family may need legal paperwork to get in.

off-site and guarded, but usually reachable only during banking hours, and after a death your family may need legal paperwork to get in. A trusted person’s home: off-site and free, but its safety depends on their discretion and their own security.

Whichever you choose:

Never keep a copy with the hardware wallet: a thief who takes both has everything.

Don’t label it “crypto” or “seed phrase”. Your recovery plan, not the envelope, should explain what it is.

Seal each copy in a tamper-evident bag, so you can tell if anyone has looked at it.

Check every copy now and then. Ink fades, cheap metal corrodes, and a backup nobody inspects can be copied without anyone noticing.

Test Your Backup Before You Rely on It

A backup you have never restored from is a guess. Check it before you move significant funds into a new wallet:

Some hardware wallets have a built-in backup check: you enter your words on the device, and it compares them with the seed it holds, without wiping anything.

Otherwise, send a small amount first, then reset the device or delete the wallet, restore it from your written copy, and make sure the same addresses and funds appear and that you can spend them.

If you use a passphrase (see below), include it in the test.

Restore only on the hardware wallet or in the wallet app that already holds the phrase.

Add a Passphrase — and Back It Up Too

BIP39 lets you add an optional passphrase, sometimes called the “25th word”. The wallet combines it with the words, so the same phrase with a different passphrase opens a completely different wallet. That protects you if someone finds your words: without the passphrase they reach a different wallet, not yours. Unlike the words, which wallets normally convert to lowercase, the passphrase is case-sensitive: “Satoshi” and “satoshi” open two different wallets.

The price is a second secret to lose. Every passphrase produces a valid wallet, so a typo raises no error: you simply land in a different, empty wallet (BIP39). Record the passphrase exactly, including capitals, spaces and symbols, and keep it apart from the words so no single place holds both — but make sure that you, or your heirs, can find both. Lose either one, and the funds are gone.

Splitting a Phrase: Shamir Backups and Multisig

A common idea is to cut the phrase into pieces — say, three sets of eight words — and hide them in different places. It backfires twice: each piece gives away part of the secret, so whoever finds one has far fewer combinations left to guess, and losing any piece leaves you with an incomplete phrase. If you want to spread a backup across places or people, there are two established ways to do it.

Shamir backup (SLIP-39). The SLIP-39 standard splits the secret into shares so that a set number of them — any 2 of 3, for example — restores the wallet, while fewer reveal nothing about it (the same threshold idea is applied to single private keys in cold sharding). Its caveats:

It is a separate standard, not compatible with BIP39. Shares come from their own 1,024-word list, are usually 20 or 33 words long, and can be restored only in wallets that support SLIP-39.

An existing BIP39 phrase converts only into unwieldy 59-word shares, and shares can never be turned back into a BIP39 phrase, so the SLIP-39 authors advise moving your funds to a new wallet backed up with SLIP-39.

If you ever create a second set of shares, label the sets: shares from different sets don’t combine, even when they use the same scheme.

Multisig. A multisig wallet needs several keys to spend — any 2 of 3, for example — and each key has its own seed phrase, stored in its own place. One stolen phrase can’t move the funds, and one lost phrase doesn’t lock you out. The catch is an extra backup: every multisig address is built from all the cosigners’ public keys, so keep a copy of the wallet’s configuration, its output descriptor, with each seed backup. Without it, you would need every seed, plus the exact settings, to rebuild the wallet. The descriptor can’t spend anything, but it reveals the wallet’s balance and history, so keep it private.

Both approaches add complexity, and a scheme nobody can follow when it matters is a risk in itself: write down how yours works, not only where the pieces are.

Should You Memorize It?

Some users take a radical route — committing their phrase to memory and storing nothing physically. This is sometimes called a “brain wallet”, but strictly that term means a key made from a phrase the user invented, which is far weaker; memorizing a properly generated phrase keeps its full strength. While it avoids physical theft, it comes with a different risk: forgetfulness. Memory fades, and an accident or illness can wipe it out. A single forgotten word can often be found again by trial, because there are only 2,048 candidates, but every further missing word multiplies the search by 2,048 — and a phrase that exists only in your head dies with you. This method is only viable if you use memory techniques or repeat the phrase often.

That said, using memorization as a backup to a physical method can add an extra layer of security. Just don’t rely on memory alone.

Mistakes to Avoid

Many people lose access to their crypto not because they were hacked — but because they made preventable mistakes. Avoid these:

Photos and screenshots. With cloud photo backup switched on, the picture is copied to the cloud automatically, and malware goes looking for such images: in 2025, Kaspersky researchers found apps in Google Play and Apple’s App Store that used text recognition to search photo galleries for recovery phrases.

With cloud photo backup switched on, the picture is copied to the cloud automatically, and malware goes looking for such images: in 2025, Kaspersky researchers found apps in Google Play and Apple’s App Store that used text recognition to search photo galleries for recovery phrases. Notes apps, email and cloud drives. They sync to every device and server tied to the account, so one stolen password or hacked phone exposes the phrase.

They sync to every device and server tied to the account, so one stolen password or hacked phone exposes the phrase. Password managers. A password manager encrypts its vault, which is far better than a plain note, but your phrase then depends on your master password, your devices and the provider. In 2023, researchers linked more than $35 million in thefts from over 150 people and found a common thread: nearly all the victims had once stored their seed phrases in LastPass, whose vaults were stolen in a breach disclosed in 2022. A password manager is fine for passwords; for the key to your money, offline paper or steel is safer.

A password manager encrypts its vault, which is far better than a plain note, but your phrase then depends on your master password, your devices and the provider. In 2023, researchers linked more than $35 million in thefts from over 150 people and found a common thread: nearly all the victims had once stored their seed phrases in LastPass, whose vaults were stolen in a breach disclosed in 2022. A password manager is fine for passwords; for the key to your money, offline paper or steel is safer. Encrypted files. Encryption moves the risk rather than removing it: the file is only as safe as its password and the computer you decrypt it on, and a forgotten password makes the backup useless. If you still want an encrypted copy as an extra layer, encrypting a seed phrase with AES, XOR or steganography covers the methods and their trade-offs.

Encryption moves the risk rather than removing it: the file is only as safe as its password and the computer you decrypt it on, and a forgotten password makes the backup useless. If you still want an encrypted copy as an extra layer, encrypting a seed phrase with AES, XOR or steganography covers the methods and their trade-offs. Typing it anywhere. A wallet needs your phrase only when you restore it yourself. Any website, app, email or “support agent” asking you to enter or “verify” it is a phishing attempt.

A wallet needs your phrase only when you restore it yourself. Any website, app, email or “support agent” asking you to enter or “verify” it is a phishing attempt. Keeping it close at hand. Not with the wallet device, and not on sticky notes, in notebooks or anywhere else you use daily.

Not with the wallet device, and not on sticky notes, in notebooks or anywhere else you use daily. Inventing your own scheme. Home-made tricks are weaker than they look and easy to forget. Shuffling the words of a 12-word phrase, for example, leaves about 479 million possible orders, and the checksum rules out all but about 30 million — few enough for a computer to try. A scheme only you understand can also lock out your heirs.

Sharing it with others is also a risk. Only include trusted people in your emergency plan — and only if absolutely necessary.

Build a Recovery Plan

Think of your seed phrase as part of a broader recovery strategy. Where will you store it? What happens if you’re incapacitated? Can a family member access your wallet if needed? These are uncomfortable but important questions.

A good plan makes sure the right people can find out, at the right time:

that the crypto exists, and where each backup — and the passphrase, if you use one — is kept;

which wallet app or device created the phrase: not every wallet uses BIP39 (Electrum, for one, has its own seed format), and wallets differ in which addresses they scan, so restoring in the wrong one can show an empty balance;

for a Shamir or multisig setup, how many shares or keys are needed and where the wallet configuration is;

whom to trust for technical help — and that nobody legitimate will ever ask them for the words.

Keep the words themselves out of your will. In some countries a will becomes public once it goes through probate — in England and Wales, for example, a copy can be ordered online from the probate records. Put the instructions in documents, and the phrase in secure storage.

Some people use a Shamir backup or multisig so that no single person or place holds everything; others keep a steel backup plus a sealed envelope with instructions. There’s no universal formula — but doing nothing is the biggest risk of all. Review the plan whenever something changes: a new wallet, a move, or a new person in it.