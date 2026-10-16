Metal Seed Phrase Backup: Steel Plates, Tiles and Tests

A metal seed phrase backup is a copy of your recovery words stamped, punched, engraved or slotted into metal, usually stainless steel or titanium, so that it survives the fire, water and crushing that destroy paper. Both metals stay solid well above the temperature of a burning room, but design matters as much as material: in Jameson Lopp’s independent stress tests of 75 devices, most failures came from aluminum parts, warped rails, dissolved rivets or markings that burned off. This guide compares the designs and metals, sums up the test results, and covers recording the words, passphrases and SLIP-39 shares, theft, a do-it-yourself option and a restore test. Where to keep the copies is covered in how to store a seed phrase.

Why Paper Is Not Enough

Paper burns, and a flood can soak, smear or tear it. NIST’s fire researchers put the temperature inside a room undergoing flashover, when everything in it ignites almost at once, at about 1,000 °C (1,832 °F). In Lopp’s heat test, a card whose key was printed on paper glued to metal lost all of it.

Metal changes how a backup fails, not who can read it: a plate that survives a fire is just as readable to a burglar.

Metal Backup Designs Compared

Design How it works Pros Cons Stamped or engraved plate Letters struck with letter stamps, or engraved, into a solid plate One piece, no loose parts Stamping is slow and easy to botch; shallow engraving can burn away Center-punch grid plate One dot per character in a grid of letters or digits Fast and hard to get wrong Unreadable without the grid, which must be etched deep Letter tiles in a frame Letter tiles slid into rails or slots No stamping or punching; easy to fix mistakes Up to 96 loose tiles; warped rails dropped tiles in tests Washers on a bolt One stamped word per washer side, stacked on a bolt under a cap nut Hardware-store parts; cheap and private Washers are awkward to stamp; each word needs its number Capsule Tiles threaded on a rod inside a screw-capped tube Compact; acid did not reach the tiles in tests A crushed tube can jam shut

After testing dozens of devices, Lopp described the ideal in his treatise on seed backup design: stainless steel or titanium, small but thick (at least 5 mm, preferably over 1 cm), one solid piece, data center-punched or etched by electrolysis, and the decoding template etched into the device. Fasteners, he warns, can melt, dissolve in acid or seize up after crushing.

Metals and Their Melting Points

Alloys such as stainless steel and brass melt over a range rather than at one temperature. Figures come from the British Stainless Steel Association, PubChem’s periodic table and the Copper Development Association:

Material Melting point or range What it means for a backup Stainless steel 304 1,400–1,450 °C (2,552–2,642 °F) Solid well above room-fire temperatures Stainless steel 316 / 316L 1,375–1,400 °C (2,507–2,552 °F) Resists salt better than 304; Lopp suggests 316L Titanium (pure) 1,668 °C (3,034 °F) Lopp’s other recommended metal Copper (pure) 1,085 °C (1,984 °F) Just below Lopp’s 1,093 °C test flame Cartridge brass (70/30) 916–954 °C (1,680–1,750 °F) Melts below the ≈1,000 °C of a room in flashover Aluminum (pure) 660 °C (1,220 °F) Melts far below that; Lopp’s verdict is “a pile of slag”

Melting point is only the first filter: several stainless steel devices failed the heat test without melting, because heat warped their rails and tiles fell out. With titanium, avoid steel fasteners, which Lopp says corrode galvanically against it.

What Independent Stress Tests Found

Lopp’s methodology applies three tests: for heat, a 2,000 °F (1,093 °C) propane torch flame for 10 minutes or until failure, then a plunge into water, as when firefighters douse a fire; for corrosion, up to 12 hours in 16% muriatic (hydrochloric) acid, or until the bubbling stops; and for crushing, a 20-ton hydraulic press.

He calls the experiments not highly scientific and his grades arbitrary: A means he caused no data loss, F that the device was easy to destroy. Of the 75 devices in his results table, last updated in 2025, 45 earned an A in all three tests. Fourteen got an F in at least one test (10 for heat, 8 for corrosion and 5 for crushing), and six of those were too damaged by earlier tests to be crushed at all. His reviews show the patterns:

Aluminum melted. Three devices sold as fire- or disaster-proof collapsed or turned to slag within about six minutes. For one of them, the vendor’s own site listed an aluminum casing with only the tiles in steel; Lopp’s reviews point to aluminum in the other two as well.

Three devices sold as fire- or disaster-proof collapsed or turned to slag within about six minutes. For one of them, the vendor’s own site listed an aluminum casing with only the tiles in steel; Lopp’s reviews point to aluminum in the other two as well. Rails warped. Heat or crushing opened the slots of tile devices and tiles fell out.

Heat or crushing opened the slots of tile devices and tiles fell out. Rivets dissolved. On two rail devices the acid ate the rivets, the stacks came apart and every tile fell out.

On two rail devices the acid ate the rivets, the stacks came apart and every tile fell out. Thin sheets gave way. A paper-thin copper sheet failed the crush test without the press, and a thin tag broke when bent with pliers after acid had eaten part of it.

A paper-thin copper sheet failed the crush test without the press, and a thin tag broke when bent with pliers after acid had eaten part of it. Markings vanished. Printed text, ink-printed or lightly etched templates and freehand etching burned off or dissolved; on one plate, the flame erased engraved words but not stamped ones.

Printed text, ink-printed or lightly etched templates and freehand etching burned off or dissolved; on one plate, the flame erased engraved words but not stamped ones. Sealed designs jammed. A capsule bent by the press could no longer be unscrewed: the data survived, but reaching it would mean cutting the tube.

The grades apply to the versions he tested, and some products have since changed or been discontinued. His summary: more pieces mean more points of failure, and single plates with a grid for center-punched dots are the best value.

How to Record the Words

BIP39 built its English list so that the first four letters identify every word. All 2,048 words have a unique four-letter start, so a 24-word phrase fits in 96 letters.

Short words. Words have 3 to 8 letters. Of the 103 three-letter words, 49 also begin longer words: ACT is a word, and so are action, actor, actress and actual. Leave the fourth box empty rather than padding it.

Words have 3 to 8 letters. Of the 103 three-letter words, 49 also begin longer words: ACT is a word, and so are action, actor, actress and actual. Leave the fourth box empty rather than padding it. Order. Number every word. Lopp’s arithmetic: 24 word tiles that lose their order have 24! ≈ 6.2 × 10²³ possible orders, and 96 letter tiles 96! ≈ 9.9 × 10¹⁴⁹, so loose pieces should carry one word each, with its number.

Number every word. Lopp’s arithmetic: 24 word tiles that lose their order have 24! ≈ 6.2 × 10²³ possible orders, and 96 letter tiles 96! ≈ 9.9 × 10¹⁴⁹, so loose pieces should carry one word each, with its number. Capitals. Stamped capitals are fine: the wallet takes the same words in lowercase, as the list has them.

Stamped capitals are fine: the wallet takes the same words in lowercase, as the list has them. Numbers. Some punch plates store each word’s position in the list. Note whether it counts from 1 (abandon = 1, zoo = 2048) or from 0; our BIP39 word list shows both. Lopp warns that digits tolerate damage worse: one unreadable letter leaves maybe two candidate words, one unreadable digit up to ten.

Here is the public BIP39 test phrase, eleven times abandon and then about, in each form (never use it for funds):

Four letters: ABAN ABAN ABAN ABAN ABAN ABAN ABAN ABAN ABAN ABAN ABAN ABOU Position 1-2048: 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 4 Index 0-2047: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3

The checksum catches most copying mistakes, not all: it has 4 bits in a 12-word phrase and 8 in a 24-word one, so roughly 1 in 16 or 1 in 256 wrong words still passes. If a letter later becomes unreadable, the other letters and the checksum usually narrow it down: see how to fix seed phrase errors.

Passphrases and SLIP-39 Shares

The Passphrase

Keep a BIP39 passphrase off the plate with the words: its point is that the words alone open a different wallet. Any passphrase opens a valid wallet, so a mistake shows no error, only an empty balance. Record it exactly, with capitals, digits, spaces and symbols, on a medium that can show every character; a plate made for seed words may offer only capital letters.

SLIP-39 Shares

Each SLIP-39 share is a separate mnemonic that needs its own plate: 20 words for a 128-bit secret, 33 for a 256-bit one. Trezor’s Safe 3 (since June 2024), Safe 5 and Safe 7 create a 20-word single-share backup by default. A 24-row plate holds a 20-word share but not a 33-word one. The SLIP-39 list has 1,024 words of 4 to 8 letters, each with a unique four-letter start, so four letters work here too, with three caveats:

Mark the standard. Four letters are unique only within their own list: 197 SLIP-39 words share their first four letters with a different BIP39 word. CRIT is critical in SLIP-39 but critic in BIP39.

Four letters are unique only within their own list: 197 SLIP-39 words share their first four letters with a different BIP39 word. CRIT is critical in SLIP-39 but critic in BIP39. Label the shares. All shares from one split begin with the same two words. Note each share’s number and how many the wallet needs.

All shares from one split begin with the same two words. Note each share’s number and how many the wallet needs. Mind the passphrase. A SLIP-39 passphrase may contain only printable ASCII characters.

See SLIP-39 vs BIP39 for the other differences.

Metal Is Still Plaintext

Lopp’s advice is to assume that anyone who gets hold of a backup can read it. Three ways to limit the damage:

A passphrase stored elsewhere, so the words alone open a different wallet.

so the words alone open a different wallet. SLIP-39 multi-share, where fewer shares than the threshold reveal nothing.

where fewer shares than the threshold reveal nothing. A multisig wallet, where one stolen phrase cannot move the funds.

Dots punched into a blank plate hide their meaning, but Lopp points out that this turns the backup into a 2-of-2 scheme: without the template, the plate is useless. Never accept a backup that arrives with words or keys already on it, or a seller’s offer to engrave yours: whoever saw them can spend the funds, as in other seed phrase scams. Lopp also advises assuming that a vendor’s shipping records will leak, and never having a device shipped to your home. For labels, tamper-evident bags and locations, see the storage guide above; for what your family needs to know, see crypto inheritance.

A Do-It-Yourself Metal Backup

A hardware store has everything you need, and buying there leaves no order with a crypto vendor. The SAFU Ninja recipe Lopp tested uses three stainless steel parts: an M6 or 1/4-inch hex bolt 1 to 2 inches long, a matching acorn cap nut and M6 or 1/4 × 1-inch fender washers. It lost no data in any test, with an A for heat and acid and a B for crushing.

Practice on a spare washer. Lopp rates stamping the hardest method, with light strikes, double strikes and rotated letters. Wear safety glasses. Stamp one word per washer side, with its number, and strike each letter deep. Fill the bolt so the washers cannot shift. Verify the result as described below.

If stamping washers sounds too fiddly, Lopp finds a center punch on a plate with a deeply etched grid far easier than letter stamps. Two DIY plate projects he tested, with stamped and etched words, also got an A in every test.

Verify the Copy With a Restore Test

A copy you have never restored from is unproven:

Compare before you seal it. Read each word back against the original. Run the device’s own check. Trezor has Check backup in Trezor Suite’s device settings; Ledger has the Recovery Check app, installed from My Ledger in Ledger Wallet. Both compare the words you enter with the seed the device already holds. On a Nano X or Nano S Plus, Recovery Check needs whole words, so keep a printed BIP39 word list with a four-letter backup. Ledger’s app cannot check a passphrase. Or restore for real. While the wallet is empty or holds only a small amount, reset the hardware wallet or reinstall the wallet app that created the phrase, restore from the metal, and compare the first receiving address with the one you noted at creation. Don’t use an extra app or computer just for the test; see how to restore a wallet from a seed phrase. Include the passphrase. Open the passphrase wallet too and compare its first address.

For the public test phrase, the first native SegWit address (m/84’/0’/0’/0/0) is the BIP84 test vector; with the passphrase TREZOR from the BIP39 test vectors, the same words open another wallet:

No passphrase: bc1qcr8te4kr609gcawutmrza0j4xv80jy8z306fyu Passphrase TREZOR: bc1qv5rmq0kt9yz3pm36wvzct7p3x6mtgehjul0feu

Both are public test values, derived with the @scure libraries: never send funds to them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will a metal seed phrase backup survive a house fire?

Stainless steel and titanium melt well above the roughly 1,000 °C of a room in flashover. In Lopp’s tests, 59 of 75 devices earned an A for heat after 10 minutes in a 1,093 °C flame; most of the 10 failures had aluminum parts or warping rails.

Is stainless steel or titanium better?

Both work. Titanium melts higher and 316L resists salt better than 304, but in the tests design mattered more than the metal.

Can I stamp only the first four letters?

Yes, for English BIP39 phrases and SLIP-39 shares, since both lists have unique four-letter starts. Leave three-letter words at three letters, and mark which standard the plate holds.

Should the passphrase go on the same plate?

No. Keep it on a separate backup in a different place, recorded exactly, so that neither copy alone opens the wallet.