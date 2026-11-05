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Spanish Seed Phrases: Do Accents and ñ Matter?

Spanish BIP39 words can be identified without accents, but exact accented spelling matters for reliable backups and seed derivation.

PDF document · Published November 5, 2026

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Contents Which Spanish words contain accents or ñ? Four letters identify each word without accents Why exact accented spelling still matters How to back up and restore Spanish words FAQ Sources Sample sequences of BIP39 words Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: Spanish seed phrase · BIP39 accents · Spanish BIP39 wordlist · seed phrase backup · Unicode NFKD Topic: Seed Phrases: Creating, Storing and Protecting Them

Guides on the same subject Metal Seed Phrase Backup: Steel Plates, Tiles and Tests A metal seed phrase backup stamps or engraves your words into steel or titanium to survive fire and flood; stress tests show design matters as much as metal.

TON Seed Phrase: 24-Word Format vs 12-Word BIP39 Phrases A classic TON seed phrase is 24 BIP39 words with TON's own validity check and key derivation, so BIP39 wallets can't restore it; new wallets may use 12 words.

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