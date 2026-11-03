How to Stamp Seed Words into a Steel Plate
Practice on scrap, clamp the plate securely, stamp upright with one strike per letter, and verify every word before storage.
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Contents
- Choose tools and plan the layout
- Practice on scrap and clamp the plate
- Keep punches upright and strike each letter once
- Verify the backup and store it privately
- FAQ
- Sources
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- steel seed backup · seed phrase stamping · BIP39 · letter punches · wallet recovery
Guides on the same subject
- Metal Seed Phrase Backup: Steel Plates, Tiles and Tests
A metal seed phrase backup stamps or engraves your words into steel or titanium to survive fire and flood; stress tests show design matters as much as metal.
- How to Store a Seed Phrase: Paper, Steel and Safe Locations
Store a seed phrase offline on paper or stamped steel, in at least two separate places, never as a photo or file, and test each copy by restoring from it.
- 12 vs 24 Word Seed Phrase: Which Is More Secure?
A 24-word seed phrase has 256 bits of entropy and a 12-word one 128, but both are beyond brute force; 24 words help mainly when part of a backup is exposed.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.