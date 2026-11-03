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How to Stamp Seed Words into a Steel Plate

Practice on scrap, clamp the plate securely, stamp upright with one strike per letter, and verify every word before storage.

PDF document · Published November 3, 2026

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Contents Choose tools and plan the layout Practice on scrap and clamp the plate Keep punches upright and strike each letter once Verify the backup and store it privately FAQ Sources Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: steel seed backup · seed phrase stamping · BIP39 · letter punches · wallet recovery Topic: Seed Phrases: Creating, Storing and Protecting Them

Guides on the same subject Metal Seed Phrase Backup: Steel Plates, Tiles and Tests A metal seed phrase backup stamps or engraves your words into steel or titanium to survive fire and flood; stress tests show design matters as much as metal.

How to Store a Seed Phrase: Paper, Steel and Safe Locations Store a seed phrase offline on paper or stamped steel, in at least two separate places, never as a photo or file, and test each copy by restoring from it.

12 vs 24 Word Seed Phrase: Which Is More Secure? A 24-word seed phrase has 256 bits of entropy and a 12-word one 128, but both are beyond brute force; 24 words help mainly when part of a backup is exposed.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.