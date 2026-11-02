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Laminating a Paper Seed Backup: Help or Harm?

Lamination can protect a paper seed backup from spills and wear, but heat, adhesive and sealing limits can make a suitable bag or tested metal copy preferable.

PDF document · Published November 2, 2026

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Contents What lamination protects against Heat, adhesive and long-term readability When a sealed bag or metal copy is better FAQ Sources Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: seed backup lamination · paper seed backup · recovery phrase storage · metal seed backup · BIP39 Topic: Seed Phrases: Creating, Storing and Protecting Them

Guides on the same subject Metal Seed Phrase Backup: Steel Plates, Tiles and Tests A metal seed phrase backup stamps or engraves your words into steel or titanium to survive fire and flood; stress tests show design matters as much as metal.

How to Store a Seed Phrase: Paper, Steel and Safe Locations Store a seed phrase offline on paper or stamped steel, in at least two separate places, never as a photo or file, and test each copy by restoring from it.

How to Store Crypto Safely: A Hot, Cold and Backup Plan A practical plan for storing crypto: a small hot wallet for spending, cold storage for savings, separate backups and safe transfers between them.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.