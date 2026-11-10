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Home Safe or Hiding Spot for a Seed Backup?

Compare home safes and concealed seed backups by theft, fire, disposal, and inheritance risks, and learn when combining them helps.

PDF document · Published November 10, 2026

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Contents What a home safe protects—and what it does not What concealment protects—and what it risks When combining both makes sense FAQ Sources Example BIP39 word sequences Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: seed backup storage · home safe · concealed seed backup · BIP39 recovery · wallet inheritance Topic: Seed Phrases: Creating, Storing and Protecting Them

Guides on the same subject Metal Seed Phrase Backup: Steel Plates, Tiles and Tests A metal seed phrase backup stamps or engraves your words into steel or titanium to survive fire and flood; stress tests show design matters as much as metal.

How to Store Crypto Safely: A Hot, Cold and Backup Plan A practical plan for storing crypto: a small hot wallet for spending, cold storage for savings, separate backups and safe transfers between them.

12 vs 24 Word Seed Phrase: Which Is More Secure? A 24-word seed phrase has 256 bits of entropy and a 12-word one 128, but both are beyond brute force; 24 words help mainly when part of a backup is exposed.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.