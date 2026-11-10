Home Safe or Hiding Spot for a Seed Backup?
Compare home safes and concealed seed backups by theft, fire, disposal, and inheritance risks, and learn when combining them helps.
PDF document · Published
Open the PDF (5 pages, 213 KB)
Contents
- What a home safe protects—and what it does not
- What concealment protects—and what it risks
- When combining both makes sense
- FAQ
- Sources
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- seed backup storage · home safe · concealed seed backup · BIP39 recovery · wallet inheritance
Guides on the same subject
- Metal Seed Phrase Backup: Steel Plates, Tiles and Tests
A metal seed phrase backup stamps or engraves your words into steel or titanium to survive fire and flood; stress tests show design matters as much as metal.
- How to Store Crypto Safely: A Hot, Cold and Backup Plan
A practical plan for storing crypto: a small hot wallet for spending, cold storage for savings, separate backups and safe transfers between them.
- 12 vs 24 Word Seed Phrase: Which Is More Secure?
A 24-word seed phrase has 256 bits of entropy and a 12-word one 128, but both are beyond brute force; 24 words help mainly when part of a backup is exposed.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 13.