Shared Homes: Protecting Seed Backups
Protect seed backups in shared homes with controlled access, opaque tamper-evident packaging and device security, while recognizing each measure’s limits.
PDF document · Published · Updated
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Contents
- Treat every person with access as a possible observer
- Use storage that another person cannot casually open
- Make unauthorized handling visible
- Limit information about your holdings
- Protect devices as well as backups
- FAQ
- Sources
- Sample sequences of BIP39 words
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- seed backup security · shared home wallet safety · tamper-evident storage · hardware wallet PIN · seed phrase privacy
Guides on the same subject
- How to Store a Seed Phrase: Paper, Steel and Safe Locations
Store a seed phrase offline on paper or stamped steel, in at least two separate places, never as a photo or file, and test each copy by restoring from it.
- How to Store Crypto Safely: A Hot, Cold and Backup Plan
A practical plan for storing crypto: a small hot wallet for spending, cold storage for savings, separate backups and safe transfers between them.
- How to Protect Your Crypto Wallet from Phishing
Stop crypto phishing with a few habits: use bookmarked official links, never give out your seed phrase, read every approval and check whole addresses.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 4.