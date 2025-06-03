Seed Phrase PDF Archive
Page 4 of 14 · Jun – Jul 2025 · documents 91–120
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 3 July 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 2 July 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 1 July 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 30 June 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 29 June 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 28 June 2025
Recovery Sheet Handwriting That Stays Readable
Practical handwriting, numbering, and checking rules to keep a wallet recovery sheet readable through years of storage.
· updated
How BIP44 Account Discovery Decides When to Stop
Learn how BIP44 uses 20 consecutive unused external addresses and the first account whose scan finds no history to decide when wallet discovery stops.
· updated
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 25 June 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 24 June 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 23 June 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 22 June 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 21 June 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 20 June 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 19 June 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 18 June 2025
Shared Homes: Protecting Seed Backups
Protect seed backups in shared homes with controlled access, opaque tamper-evident packaging and device security, while recognizing each measure’s limits.
· updated
How BIP39 Became the Seed Phrase Standard
How BIP39 spread from a 2013 proposal to a widely adopted backup format, why Electrum differed, and what cross-wallet recovery requires.
· updated
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 16 June 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 15 June 2025
Seed Phrases Don't Expire: What Ages Instead
Seed phrases do not expire, but backups, wallet software, recovery settings, and remembered passphrases need periodic checks.
· updated
What to Write Next to Your Seed Phrase
Record useful wallet recovery metadata beside your seed phrase while keeping passphrases, PINs and balances off the backup.
· updated
BIP39 Test Vectors: What “Abandon … About” Is For
Learn how the public “abandon … about” vector checks BIP39 generators and why its derived test wallets must never hold real assets.
· updated
Myth: Your Seed Phrase Is Stored on the Blockchain
Normal wallet transactions do not record your seed phrase. A block explorer can show transaction history, but it cannot use that history to recover lost words.
· updated