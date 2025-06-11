What to Write Next to Your Seed Phrase
Record useful wallet recovery metadata beside your seed phrase while keeping passphrases, PINs and balances off the backup.
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Contents
- Useful metadata to record
- Details to leave off the backup
- Write, verify and maintain the note
- FAQ
- Sources
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- seed phrase backup · wallet metadata · BIP39 passphrase · master fingerprint · wallet recovery
Guides on the same subject
- What Is BIP39? The Standard Behind Seed Phrases
BIP39 turns random entropy into a 12 to 24 word mnemonic phrase that generates your wallet's private keys, the standard for crypto wallet recovery.
- How to Create a Seed Phrase: Step-by-Step Guide and Examples
To create a seed phrase, set up a new wallet and let it generate 12 to 24 BIP39 words, then write them down in order, confirm them and test the backup.
- BIP39 Passphrase: How the 25th Word Creates a Hidden Wallet
A BIP39 passphrase, the 25th word, is mixed into the seed, so the same words open a separate hidden wallet; a typo opens an empty one, so back it up exactly.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 4.