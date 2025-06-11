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What to Write Next to Your Seed Phrase

Record useful wallet recovery metadata beside your seed phrase while keeping passphrases, PINs and balances off the backup.

PDF document · Published June 11, 2025 · Updated November 22, 2026

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Contents Useful metadata to record Details to leave off the backup Write, verify and maintain the note FAQ Sources Example BIP39 word sequences Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: seed phrase backup · wallet metadata · BIP39 passphrase · master fingerprint · wallet recovery Topic: Seed Phrases: Creating, Storing and Protecting Them

Guides on the same subject What Is BIP39? The Standard Behind Seed Phrases BIP39 turns random entropy into a 12 to 24 word mnemonic phrase that generates your wallet's private keys, the standard for crypto wallet recovery.

How to Create a Seed Phrase: Step-by-Step Guide and Examples To create a seed phrase, set up a new wallet and let it generate 12 to 24 BIP39 words, then write them down in order, confirm them and test the backup.

BIP39 Passphrase: How the 25th Word Creates a Hidden Wallet A BIP39 passphrase, the 25th word, is mixed into the seed, so the same words open a separate hidden wallet; a typo opens an empty one, so back it up exactly.

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