Recovery Sheet Handwriting That Stays Readable
Practical handwriting, numbering, and checking rules to keep a wallet recovery sheet readable through years of storage.
PDF document · Published · Updated
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Contents
- Choose clear, consistent letter shapes
- Keep every word in its numbered slot
- Check each word against the wallet screen
- Protect the writing from fading and smearing
- FAQ
- Sources
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- recovery sheet · seed phrase handwriting · wallet backup card · readable recovery words · seed phrase storage
Guides on the same subject
- What Is a Seed Phrase? How a Recovery Phrase Works
A seed phrase is 12 to 24 BIP39 words that encode your wallet's random secret. See how the words become your keys and why they are your only backup.
- Seed Phrase Scams: How Thieves Get Your Recovery Words
A seed phrase scam gets your recovery words or puts you on a phrase a thief knows. Nine common scams, from fake support to pre-filled cards, and red flags.
- How to Store Crypto Safely: A Hot, Cold and Backup Plan
A practical plan for storing crypto: a small hot wallet for spending, cold storage for savings, separate backups and safe transfers between them.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 4.