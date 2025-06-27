What Is a Seed Phrase? How a Recovery Phrase Works A seed phrase is 12 to 24 BIP39 words that encode your wallet's random secret. See how the words become your keys and why they are your only backup.

Seed Phrase Scams: How Thieves Get Your Recovery Words A seed phrase scam gets your recovery words or puts you on a phrase a thief knows. Nine common scams, from fake support to pre-filled cards, and red flags.