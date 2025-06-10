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BIP39 Test Vectors: What “Abandon … About” Is For

Learn how the public “abandon … about” vector checks BIP39 generators and why its derived test wallets must never hold real assets.

PDF document · Published June 10, 2025 · Updated November 21, 2026

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Contents Why this phrase ends with “about” What an official test vector contains Checking an offline generator Checking a dice workflow Why the test wallet must stay empty FAQ Sources BIP39 format examples Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: BIP39 test vectors · abandon about · mnemonic verification · dice entropy · seed phrase safety Topic: BIP Standards: BIP39, BIP32, BIP44 and Beyond

Guides on the same subject What Is BIP39? The Standard Behind Seed Phrases BIP39 turns random entropy into a 12 to 24 word mnemonic phrase that generates your wallet's private keys, the standard for crypto wallet recovery.

Generate a BIP39 Seed Phrase in Python: Code and Test Vectors Generate and check BIP39 seed phrases in Python: entropy, checksum, wordlist and PBKDF2 seed, with standard-library code tested against official vectors.

Seed Phrase Examples: 12, 18 and 24 BIP39 Mnemonic Phrases Real BIP39 seed phrase examples for 12, 18 and 24 words from the official test vectors, with their entropy, checksum bits and why random words fail.

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