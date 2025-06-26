How BIP44 Account Discovery Decides When to Stop
Learn how BIP44 uses 20 consecutive unused external addresses and the first account whose scan finds no history to decide when wallet discovery stops.
PDF document · Published · Updated
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Contents
- Start with account 0 and its external chain
- Count 20 consecutive unused addresses
- Advance only past accounts with history
- Why wallets should prevent unused account gaps
- FAQ
- Sources
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- BIP44 account discovery · address gap limit · wallet recovery · transaction history · derivation paths
Guides on the same subject
- What Is a Seed Phrase? How a Recovery Phrase Works
A seed phrase is 12 to 24 BIP39 words that encode your wallet's random secret. See how the words become your keys and why they are your only backup.
- BIP 44 – Multi-Account Hierarchy for Deterministic Wallets
BIP-44 defines the m/purpose'/coin_type'/account'/change/index path, letting a seed phrase manage accounts across coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- BIP39 vs BIP32 vs BIP44: How the Seed Standards Fit Together
BIP39 makes the 12–24 words and the seed, BIP32 derives a tree of keys from it, and BIP44 sets each coin's path, such as m/44'/0'/0'/0/0.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 4.