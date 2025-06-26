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How BIP44 Account Discovery Decides When to Stop

Learn how BIP44 uses 20 consecutive unused external addresses and the first account whose scan finds no history to decide when wallet discovery stops.

PDF document · Published June 26, 2025 · Updated November 23, 2026

Open the PDF (6 pages, 247 KB)

Contents Start with account 0 and its external chain Count 20 consecutive unused addresses Advance only past accounts with history Why wallets should prevent unused account gaps FAQ Sources Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: BIP44 account discovery · address gap limit · wallet recovery · transaction history · derivation paths Topic: BIP Standards: BIP39, BIP32, BIP44 and Beyond

Guides on the same subject What Is a Seed Phrase? How a Recovery Phrase Works A seed phrase is 12 to 24 BIP39 words that encode your wallet's random secret. See how the words become your keys and why they are your only backup.

BIP 44 – Multi-Account Hierarchy for Deterministic Wallets BIP-44 defines the m/purpose'/coin_type'/account'/change/index path, letting a seed phrase manage accounts across coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

BIP39 vs BIP32 vs BIP44: How the Seed Standards Fit Together BIP39 makes the 12–24 words and the seed, BIP32 derives a tree of keys from it, and BIP44 sets each coin's path, such as m/44'/0'/0'/0/0.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 4.