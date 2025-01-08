Seed Phrase PDF Archive
Page 1 of 13 · Jan – Mar 2025 · documents 1–30
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 17 March 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 16 March 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 15 March 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 14 March 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 13 March 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 12 March 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 11 March 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 10 March 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 9 March 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 8 March 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 6 March 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 4 March 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 3 March 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 2 March 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 1 March 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 28 February 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 27 February 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 26 February 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 25 February 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 24 February 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 23 February 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 22 February 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 21 February 2025
Random BIP39 Word Sequences — Example Set, 20 February 2025
Why the BIP39 Wordlist Has Exactly 2,048 Words
BIP39 uses a 2,048-word dictionary so each word encodes exactly 11 bits of entropy, balancing phrase length with human usability and error prevention.
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What Are Tokenized Equities?
Stock trading hasn’t fundamentally changed in decades, which makes many of its features feel outdated in today’s super-connected online world.
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What Is Arbitrum
While the Ethereum network is the smart contract network of choice for many, it can be slow and expensive at specific times and for certain uses.
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Liana Wallet: Timelocked Recovery Paths Explained
Liana uses Bitcoin relative timelocks to activate recovery keys after set periods of inactivity, requiring periodic UTXO refreshes to reset keys.
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Bitcoin UTXOs Explained
Buying BTC regularly and practicing self-custody is the right approach.
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Leaving Off the Last BIP39 Word: A False Trick
Omitting the final BIP39 word adds virtually no security against attackers due to checksum constraints, while risking permanent fund loss.
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