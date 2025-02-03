What Are Tokenized Equities?
Stock trading hasn’t fundamentally changed in decades, which makes many of its features feel outdated in today’s super-connected online world.
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Contents
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
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