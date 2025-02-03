What Are Tokenized Equities?

Stock trading hasn’t fundamentally changed in decades, which makes many of its features feel outdated in today’s super-connected online world.

PDF document · Published February 3, 2025 · Updated October 19, 2026

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Contents Example BIP39 word sequences Reading a BIP39 phrase

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 1.