Why the BIP39 Wordlist Has Exactly 2,048 Words

BIP39 uses a 2,048-word dictionary so each word encodes exactly 11 bits of entropy, balancing phrase length with human usability and error prevention.

PDF document · Published · Updated

Open the PDF (6 pages, 188 KB)

Contents

  1. The Mathematics of 11 Bits per Word
  2. Trade-offs Between Dictionary Size and Phrase Length
  3. Linguistic Constraints and Collision Avoidance
  4. Hardware and Implementation Constraints
  5. FAQ
  6. Sources
Keywords:
seed phrase · entropy · mnemonic
Topic:
Seed Phrases: Creating, Storing and Protecting Them

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 1.