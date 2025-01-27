What Is Arbitrum

While the Ethereum network is the smart contract network of choice for many, it can be slow and expensive at specific times and for certain uses.

PDF document · Published January 27, 2025 · Updated October 19, 2026

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Contents Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist Reading a BIP39 phrase

Guides on the same subject Smart Contract EVM: What It Is and How It Works The EVM is the sandboxed runtime every Ethereum node uses to run smart contracts: bytecode, gas, a Solidity example, real uses and the bugs that drain them.

Seed Phrase Formats by Network: BIP39 and the Exceptions Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Cosmos use BIP39 seeds, Cardano and Polkadot derive their own keys from BIP39 words, and Monero, TON and XRP use other formats.

What Is an Atomic Swap? How Cross-Chain HTLC Swaps Work An atomic swap trades coins on two blockchains directly between wallets: hash-locked, time-limited contracts make both transfers happen or neither.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 1.