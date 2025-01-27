What Is Arbitrum
While the Ethereum network is the smart contract network of choice for many, it can be slow and expensive at specific times and for certain uses.
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Contents
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
Guides on the same subject
- Smart Contract EVM: What It Is and How It Works
The EVM is the sandboxed runtime every Ethereum node uses to run smart contracts: bytecode, gas, a Solidity example, real uses and the bugs that drain them.
- Seed Phrase Formats by Network: BIP39 and the Exceptions
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Cosmos use BIP39 seeds, Cardano and Polkadot derive their own keys from BIP39 words, and Monero, TON and XRP use other formats.
- What Is an Atomic Swap? How Cross-Chain HTLC Swaps Work
An atomic swap trades coins on two blockchains directly between wallets: hash-locked, time-limited contracts make both transfers happen or neither.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 1.