Liana Wallet: Timelocked Recovery Paths Explained
Liana uses Bitcoin relative timelocks to activate recovery keys after set periods of inactivity, requiring periodic UTXO refreshes to reset keys.
PDF document · Published · Updated
Open the PDF (5 pages, 216 KB)
Contents
- Miniscript and Relative Timelocks in Liana
- The Refresh Mechanism and UTXO Aging
- Suitable Use Cases and Deployment Profiles
- FAQ
- Sources
- Sample sequences of BIP39 words
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- liana wallet · timelocked recovery · miniscript · checksequenceverify · bitcoin inheritance
Guides on the same subject
- Crypto Inheritance: How to Pass On Your Seed Phrase
Plan crypto inheritance without exposing your seed phrase: what heirs need, five methods compared, a no-secrets letter checklist and mistakes to avoid.
- What Is a Seed Phrase? How a Recovery Phrase Works
A seed phrase is 12 to 24 BIP39 words that encode your wallet's random secret. See how the words become your keys and why they are your only backup.
- Seed Phrase Scams: How Thieves Get Your Recovery Words
A seed phrase scam gets your recovery words or puts you on a phrase a thief knows. Nine common scams, from fake support to pre-filled cards, and red flags.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 1.