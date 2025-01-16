Liana Wallet: Timelocked Recovery Paths Explained

Liana uses Bitcoin relative timelocks to activate recovery keys after set periods of inactivity, requiring periodic UTXO refreshes to reset keys.

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Contents

  1. Miniscript and Relative Timelocks in Liana
  2. The Refresh Mechanism and UTXO Aging
  3. Suitable Use Cases and Deployment Profiles
  4. FAQ
  5. Sources
  6. Sample sequences of BIP39 words
  7. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  8. See also
Keywords:
liana wallet · timelocked recovery · miniscript · checksequenceverify · bitcoin inheritance
Topic:
Wallet Recovery: Restoring Funds from Seed Phrases and Backups

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 1.