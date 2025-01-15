Bitcoin UTXOs Explained

Buying BTC regularly and practicing self-custody is the right approach.

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Contents

  1. Sample sequences of BIP39 words
  2. Reading a BIP39 phrase
Topic:
Bitcoin Basics: How the Network Works

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 1.