Leaving Off the Last BIP39 Word: A False Trick
Omitting the final BIP39 word adds virtually no security against attackers due to checksum constraints, while risking permanent fund loss.
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Contents
- The Mathematical Reality of the Final Word
- Exhaustion Complexity by Phrase Length
- Operational Risks to Recovery and Inheritance
- Correct Alternatives for Enhanced Protection
- FAQ
- Sources
- Keywords:
- seed phrase security · checksum · brute force · wallet recovery
Guides on the same subject
- 12 vs 24 Word Seed Phrase: Which Is More Secure?
A 24-word seed phrase has 256 bits of entropy and a 12-word one 128, but both are beyond brute force; 24 words help mainly when part of a backup is exposed.
- How to Generate a BIP39 Seed Phrase with Dice, Step by Step
Each roll of a fair die adds 2.585 bits: 50 rolls make a 12-word BIP39 seed phrase, 99 a 24-word one. Two methods, a worked example and the last word.
- Seed Phrase Examples: 12, 18 and 24 BIP39 Mnemonic Phrases
Real BIP39 seed phrase examples for 12, 18 and 24 words from the official test vectors, with their entropy, checksum bits and why random words fail.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 1.