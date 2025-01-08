12 vs 24 Word Seed Phrase: Which Is More Secure? A 24-word seed phrase has 256 bits of entropy and a 12-word one 128, but both are beyond brute force; 24 words help mainly when part of a backup is exposed.

How to Generate a BIP39 Seed Phrase with Dice, Step by Step Each roll of a fair die adds 2.585 bits: 50 rolls make a 12-word BIP39 seed phrase, 99 a 24-word one. Two methods, a worked example and the last word.