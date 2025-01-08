Leaving Off the Last BIP39 Word: A False Trick

Omitting the final BIP39 word adds virtually no security against attackers due to checksum constraints, while risking permanent fund loss.

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Contents

  1. The Mathematical Reality of the Final Word
  2. Exhaustion Complexity by Phrase Length
  3. Operational Risks to Recovery and Inheritance
  4. Correct Alternatives for Enhanced Protection
  5. FAQ
  6. Sources
Keywords:
seed phrase security · checksum · brute force · wallet recovery
Topic:
Seed Phrases: Creating, Storing and Protecting Them

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 1.