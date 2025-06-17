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How BIP39 Became the Seed Phrase Standard

How BIP39 spread from a 2013 proposal to a widely adopted backup format, why Electrum differed, and what cross-wallet recovery requires.

PDF document · Published June 17, 2025 · Updated November 22, 2026

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Contents A 2013 proposal changed what users backed up Agreement was never universal Hardware and software adoption reinforced each other What that history means when restoring today FAQ Sources Sample sequences of BIP39 words Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: BIP39 history · Trezor · Electrum seeds · seed phrase standard · wallet recovery Topic: BIP Standards: BIP39, BIP32, BIP44 and Beyond

Guides on the same subject Bitcoin Improvement Proposal (BIP): Process and Deployed BIP List A BIP is a design document proposing a Bitcoin feature, standard or process. How BIP 3 statuses and types work, and all 78 Deployed BIPs linked to their specs.

What Is BIP39? The Standard Behind Seed Phrases BIP39 turns random entropy into a 12 to 24 word mnemonic phrase that generates your wallet's private keys, the standard for crypto wallet recovery.

BIP39 vs BIP32 vs BIP44: How the Seed Standards Fit Together BIP39 makes the 12–24 words and the seed, BIP32 derives a tree of keys from it, and BIP44 sets each coin's path, such as m/44'/0'/0'/0/0.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 4.