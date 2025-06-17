How BIP39 Became the Seed Phrase Standard
How BIP39 spread from a 2013 proposal to a widely adopted backup format, why Electrum differed, and what cross-wallet recovery requires.
PDF document · Published · Updated
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Contents
- A 2013 proposal changed what users backed up
- Agreement was never universal
- Hardware and software adoption reinforced each other
- What that history means when restoring today
- FAQ
- Sources
- Sample sequences of BIP39 words
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- BIP39 history · Trezor · Electrum seeds · seed phrase standard · wallet recovery
Guides on the same subject
- Bitcoin Improvement Proposal (BIP): Process and Deployed BIP List
A BIP is a design document proposing a Bitcoin feature, standard or process. How BIP 3 statuses and types work, and all 78 Deployed BIPs linked to their specs.
- What Is BIP39? The Standard Behind Seed Phrases
BIP39 turns random entropy into a 12 to 24 word mnemonic phrase that generates your wallet's private keys, the standard for crypto wallet recovery.
- BIP39 vs BIP32 vs BIP44: How the Seed Standards Fit Together
BIP39 makes the 12–24 words and the seed, BIP32 derives a tree of keys from it, and BIP44 sets each coin's path, such as m/44'/0'/0'/0/0.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 4.