Seed Phrases Don't Expire: What Ages Instead
Seed phrases do not expire, but backups, wallet software, recovery settings, and remembered passphrases need periodic checks.
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Contents
- The words stay valid; the backup can deteriorate
- Wallet software and recovery assumptions age
- Periodic checks test recovery, not expiration
- FAQ
- Sources
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- seed phrase expiration · BIP39 recovery · wallet restore check · seed backup durability · derivation paths
Guides on the same subject
- What Is BIP39? The Standard Behind Seed Phrases
BIP39 turns random entropy into a 12 to 24 word mnemonic phrase that generates your wallet's private keys, the standard for crypto wallet recovery.
- TON Seed Phrase: 24-Word Format vs 12-Word BIP39 Phrases
A classic TON seed phrase is 24 BIP39 words with TON's own validity check and key derivation, so BIP39 wallets can't restore it; new wallets may use 12 words.
- BIP39 Wallets: Which Wallets Support BIP39 Seed Phrases (Compared)
Which wallets support BIP39 seed phrases: 37 hardware, desktop, mobile and browser wallets compared by phrase length, passphrase, SLIP-39 and derivation path.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 4.