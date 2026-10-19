BIP39 Wallets: Which Wallets Support BIP39 Seed Phrases (Compared)

Most popular wallets support BIP39 seed phrases: hardware wallets such as Trezor, Ledger, Coldcard, Keystone and BitBox02, Bitcoin apps such as Sparrow and BlueWallet, and multichain wallets such as MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Phantom and Exodus all create or restore the standard phrases of 12 to 24 words. Support still varies. Wallets differ in the phrase lengths and word lists they accept, in whether they take a BIP39 passphrase or SLIP-39 shares, and in the derivation path they use by default, and a few well-known wallets have no BIP39 phrase at all. The tables below compare 37 wallets in 39 rows, since Trezor models differ. Every cell was checked in October 2026 against the maker’s own help pages, documentation or source code, listed under each table.

BIP39 Wallets at a Glance

Phrase lengths. 12 and 24 words work almost everywhere. Exodus, Atomic Wallet and Coinbase Wallet document 12 words only. 18-word phrases restore on Trezor, Ledger, Coldcard, Keystone, KeepKey and Tangem, but not on BitBox02 (removed in firmware 9.24.0), Jade or Passport, which take 12 or 24.

12 and 24 words work almost everywhere. Exodus, Atomic Wallet and Coinbase Wallet document 12 words only. 18-word phrases restore on Trezor, Ledger, Coldcard, Keystone, KeepKey and Tangem, but not on BitBox02 (removed in firmware 9.24.0), Jade or Passport, which take 12 or 24. BIP39 passphrase. Trezor, Ledger, Coldcard, Keystone, BitBox02, Jade, Passport, OneKey, KeepKey and SeedSigner support it, Tangem on import and SafePal on the S1, and so do Electrum, Sparrow, Wasabi, BlueWallet, the Blockstream app, Nunchuk, Cake Wallet, Unstoppable and Rabby. MetaMask, Rainbow and Brave Wallet always derive the seed with an empty passphrase.

Trezor, Ledger, Coldcard, Keystone, BitBox02, Jade, Passport, OneKey, KeepKey and SeedSigner support it, Tangem on import and SafePal on the S1, and so do Electrum, Sparrow, Wasabi, BlueWallet, the Blockstream app, Nunchuk, Cake Wallet, Unstoppable and Rabby. MetaMask, Rainbow and Brave Wallet always derive the seed with an empty passphrase. SLIP-39 shares. Trezor (except the Model One), Keystone 3 Pro, OneKey Pro and Wasabi create them; Electrum, Sparrow, BlueWallet and Rabby restore them.

Trezor (except the Model One), Keystone 3 Pro, OneKey Pro and Wasabi create them; Electrum, Sparrow, BlueWallet and Rabby restore them. Word lists. Every wallet whose word lists we could confirm reads only the English list, except BlueWallet and Unstoppable, which accept all ten official BIP39 lists, and Phoenix, which has four. MetaMask states that imported phrases must be English.

Every wallet whose word lists we could confirm reads only the English list, except BlueWallet and Unstoppable, which accept all ten official BIP39 lists, and Phoenix, which has four. MetaMask states that imported phrases must be English. No BIP39 phrase. Bitcoin Core, Muun, Zengo and Bitkey never show one. Tangem and Coinbase Wallet create wallets without a phrase by default.

Bitcoin Core, Muun, Zengo and Bitkey never show one. Tangem and Coinbase Wallet create wallets without a phrase by default. Formats of their own. Electrum creates Electrum seeds, Keeper’s TON wallets use the 24-word TON phrase, and Cake Wallet’s Monero wallets use a 16-word Polyseed by default.

How to Read the Tables

Open source. Yes: the official code is public under an open-source licence, named in the sources; for hardware wallets this means the firmware. Partly: some components are open, others closed. Source-available: the code is published, but its licence restricts use.

Yes: the official code is public under an open-source licence, named in the sources; for hardware wallets this means the firmware. Partly: some components are open, others closed. Source-available: the code is published, but its licence restricts use. Creates / Restores. The BIP39 lengths a wallet generates for a new wallet and the lengths it accepts when you restore one; 12–24 means all five lengths (12, 15, 18, 21, 24). SLIP-39 20, 33 means shares of 20 or 33 words.

The BIP39 lengths a wallet generates for a new wallet and the lengths it accepts when you restore one; 12–24 means all five lengths (12, 15, 18, 21, 24). SLIP-39 20, 33 means shares of 20 or 33 words. Passphrase. Support for the optional BIP39 passphrase, the “25th word” that opens a separate wallet; a number is the maximum length in characters.

Support for the optional BIP39 passphrase, the “25th word” that opens a separate wallet; a number is the maximum length in characters. SLIP-39. Shamir shares, which are not BIP39 phrases; see SLIP-39 vs BIP39.

Shamir shares, which are not BIP39 phrases; see SLIP-39 vs BIP39. Default path. The derivation path for the first account; n is the account number. For Bitcoin, BIP84 stands for Native SegWit (m/84’/0’/n’), BIP49 for nested SegWit, BIP44 for legacy and BIP86 for Taproot. The same words give different addresses on different paths.

The derivation path for the first account; n is the account number. For Bitcoin, BIP84 stands for Native SegWit (m/84’/0’/n’), BIP49 for nested SegWit, BIP44 for legacy and BIP86 for Taproot. The same words give different addresses on different paths. Restore steps. A link to the wallet’s section in our guide to restoring a wallet from a seed phrase, where it covers that wallet.

A link to the wallet’s section in our guide to restoring a wallet from a seed phrase, where it covers that wallet. — means the maker’s documentation and code did not confirm the fact; n/a means it does not apply because the wallet has no BIP39 phrase.

Hardware Wallets

Most hardware wallets generate the words on the device itself and take them there when you restore; Tangem’s optional phrase is generated by its phone app. For screens, chips and connections model by model, see our hardware wallet comparison.

Wallet Open source Creates Restores Passphrase SLIP-39 Default path Word lists Restore steps Trezor Safe 3, Safe 5, Safe 7 Yes SLIP-39 20 (default); BIP39 12 or 24 12, 18, 24; SLIP-39 20, 33 Yes, 128 Creates, restores BTC m/84’/0’/n’; ETH m/44’/60’/0’/0/n English Trezor Trezor Model T Yes 12 (default) or 24; SLIP-39 20 12, 18, 24; SLIP-39 20, 33 Yes, 128 Creates, restores BTC m/84’/0’/n’; ETH m/44’/60’/0’/0/n English Trezor Trezor Model One Yes 24 (default) or 12 12, 18, 24 Yes, 50, typed in Trezor Suite No BTC m/84’/0’/n’; ETH m/44’/60’/0’/0/n English Trezor Ledger Partly 24 12, 18, 24 Yes, 100 No BTC BIP84; ETH m/44’/60’/n’/0/0 — Ledger Coldcard Q, Mk5, Mk4 Source-available 24 or 12 12, 18, 24 Yes, 100 No (Seed XOR instead) BIP84, 49 or 44, account 0 English — Keystone 3 Pro Yes 24 (default) or 12; Shamir shares 12, 18, 24; SLIP-39 20, 33 Yes, 128 Creates, restores — English — BitBox02, BitBox02 Nova Yes 24 (default) or 12 12, 24 Yes No BTC BIP84 English — Blockstream Jade Yes 12 or 24 12, 24 Yes No — English — Passport Core Yes 24; 12 since firmware 2.3.0 12, 24 Yes No — English — Tangem Source-available No phrase by default; 12 or 24 as an option 12–24 Yes, on import No — — — SafePal S1, S1 Pro, X1 Partly 12 or 24 — Yes (S1) — — — — OneKey Yes Pro: 12 or 24, or SLIP-39 20 — Yes, 50 Pro: creates, restores — — — KeepKey Yes 12 12, 18, 24 Yes No — — — SeedSigner Yes 12 or 24 12, 24 Yes No BIP84, 49 or 86, picked on export English — Bitkey Yes No phrase: 2-of-3 keys n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a —

Sources:

Desktop Wallets

Wallet Open source Creates Restores Passphrase SLIP-39 Default path Word lists Restore steps Electrum Yes Electrum seeds only, not BIP39 12–24; SLIP-39 shares (desktop) Yes (“seed extension”) Restores (desktop) BIP84 for BIP39 imports English Electrum Sparrow Yes 12–24 (24 by default) 12–24; SLIP-39 shares Yes Restores BIP84 English Sparrow Wasabi Yes 12, or SLIP-39 20 12–24; SLIP-39 shares Yes: the wallet passphrase Creates, restores BIP84 and BIP86 — — Bitcoin Core Yes No phrase: wallet file backup n/a n/a n/a Descriptors; bech32 (BIP84) by default n/a — Exodus Partly 12 12 — — BTC m/84’/0’/0’/0/0; ETH m/44’/60’/0’/0/0 Creates English Exodus Atomic Wallet Partly 12 12 — — — — —

Sources:

Mobile Wallets

Wallet Open source Creates Restores Passphrase SLIP-39 Default path Word lists Restore steps BlueWallet Yes 12 (24 from your own entropy) 12–24; Electrum seeds; SLIP-39 Yes, on import Restores BIP84 All 10 on import BlueWallet Blockstream app (formerly Green) Yes 12 or 24 12, 24 Yes No Singlesig: BIP44, 49 or 84 — — Nunchuk Yes 24 — Yes — — — — Muun Yes No phrase: Recovery Code and Emergency Kit n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a — Phoenix Yes 12 Its own 12-word seed — — — English, Spanish, French, Czech — Cake Wallet Yes BTC, ETH: 12 (default) or 24; Monero: Polyseed 16 BIP39; Electrum seeds; Monero Polyseed, 25 words Yes — BTC BIP84; ETH m/44’/60’/0’/0 — — Trust Wallet Partly 12 12, 24 — — BTC m/84’/0’/0’/0/0; ETH m/44’/60’/0’/0/0; SOL m/44’/501’/0’ — Trust Wallet Coinbase Wallet — No phrase: passkey or sign-in wallets 12 — — — — Coinbase Wallet Zengo — No phrase: MPC key shares n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a — Keeper (formerly Tonkeeper) Yes 12 or 24; TON wallets: 24-word TON phrase TON phrases and BIP39 — — TON from BIP39: m/44’/607’/0’ — — Unstoppable Wallet Yes 12–24 (12 recommended) 12–24 Yes No — All 10 on restore; creates English —

Sources:

Browser Extension and Web Wallets

Wallet Open source Creates Restores Passphrase SLIP-39 Default path Word lists Restore steps MetaMask Source-available 12, or Google or Apple sign-in 12–24 No No EVM m/44’/60’/0’/0/n; BTC BIP84 English only MetaMask Rabby Yes 12 12–24; SLIP-39 shares Yes, on import Restores EVM m/44’/60’/0’/0/n English — Phantom — 12 12, 24 — — SOL m/44’/501’/n’/0’; EVM m/44’/60’/0’/0/n; BTC m/84’/0’/0’/0/n — Phantom Rainbow Yes 12 12–24 No No m/44’/60’/0’/0/n — — Brave Wallet Yes 12 12–24 No No ETH m/44’/60’/0’/0/n; SOL m/44’/501’/n’/0’; BTC m/84’/0’/n’ — — Keplr — — 12, 24 — No BIP44 per chain, editable — — Solflare — 12 (mobile) 12, 24 — — Several, under Advanced options — —

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What “BIP39-Compatible” Means and What Can Still Differ

BIP39 covers only the first step: how random entropy becomes words and how the words, with an optional passphrase, become a 512-bit seed. Two wallets that both support BIP39 agree on that seed. Everything after it, from the keys to the addresses you see, depends on other standards and on each wallet’s choices.

Derivation Path and Address Type

The seed feeds a key tree, and each wallet picks a branch. Trezor Suite numbers Ethereum accounts at the end of the path, m/44’/60’/0’/0/n, while Ledger Wallet puts the number in the account level, m/44’/60’/n’/0/0: the first account matches, the second does not. On Solana, Phantom uses m/44’/501’/n’/0’, while Trust Wallet’s Wallet Core defaults to m/44’/501’/0’. Bitcoin wallets mostly start on Native SegWit (BIP84), but Wasabi, for example, also keeps a Taproot (BIP86) account, and its coins appear only in wallets that support Taproot: Electrum’s BIP39 import offers legacy, nested and native SegWit only. Derivation paths explained shows how the numbers work, and xpub, ypub and zpub explains how the address type shows up in an extended public key.

Passphrase

A wallet without a passphrase field opens only the wallet with an empty passphrase. If you set a passphrase in Trezor, Ledger or Coldcard, MetaMask, Rainbow or Brave Wallet will open the wallet without it instead, with no error.

Account Discovery and the Gap Limit

BIP44 tells wallets to scan accounts in order and stop at the first one without transactions, and to stop scanning addresses after 20 unused ones in a row. Funds in a third account after an empty second one, or beyond 20 unused addresses, need a wallet that lets you add accounts or raise the gap limit. Our restore guide covers what to check when the balance is zero.

Phrase Length and Word List

A wallet checks the checksum by looking each word up in its list, so a wallet without your phrase’s language rejects it. Most hardware wallets in the tables have only the English list. 15- and 21-word phrases are valid BIP39, but few wallets create them, and several accept only 12 and 24.

Formats That Only Look Like BIP39

Electrum seeds use words from the same English list but their own version check; BIP39 wallets usually reject them: see Electrum seed vs BIP39.

use words from the same English list but their own version check; BIP39 wallets usually reject them: see Electrum seed vs BIP39. SLIP-39 shares have 20 or 33 words from a separate 1,024-word list.

have 20 or 33 words from a separate 1,024-word list. Classic TON phrases have 24 BIP39 words but their own check and key derivation: see the TON seed phrase format.

have 24 BIP39 words but their own check and key derivation: see the TON seed phrase format. Monero seeds have 25 words (16 with Polyseed). Cake Wallet notes that Monero does not use BIP39 natively and converts a BIP39 phrase into a regular Monero wallet: see the Monero seed phrase guide.

have 25 words (16 with Polyseed). Cake Wallet notes that Monero does not use BIP39 natively and converts a BIP39 phrase into a regular Monero wallet: see the Monero seed phrase guide. Seedless wallets such as Zengo, Muun and Bitkey have no phrase to move: you recover them with their own tools.

How to Check Compatibility Before You Restore

Count the words. 12, 15, 18, 21 or 24 words can be BIP39; 20 or 33 point to SLIP-39, 25 to Monero, and 13 to an old Electrum seed. If a wallet rejects the words, a failed checksum is the usual reason; the BIP39 checksum checker shows how the checksum works on test phrases. Note where the phrase came from. The app or device that created it tells you its format, its word list and the likely derivation path; old addresses starting with 1, 3, bc1q or bc1p show the Bitcoin address type. Check the target wallet’s row. It has to accept your length and word list, take your passphrase if you set one, and support the networks you hold. Match the path. If the default path differs, pick a wallet that lets you choose: Electrum lets you set the script type and edit the path, and BlueWallet can search more paths or take a custom one. Compare the first address. Restore, then check that the first receiving address matches your records before you rely on the new wallet.

More guides are in the wallets hub and the seed phrases hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is MetaMask a BIP39 wallet?

Yes. MetaMask creates a 12-word BIP39 phrase, imports 12- to 24-word English phrases and derives Ethereum accounts on m/44’/60’/0’/0/n. It has no BIP39 passphrase, so a phrase used with a passphrase elsewhere opens only its no-passphrase wallet in MetaMask.

Can I restore a Ledger phrase in Trezor or another wallet?

Yes: a Ledger phrase is a standard 24-word BIP39 phrase, and any wallet that takes 24 words can restore it. Expect Native SegWit Bitcoin accounts and the first Ethereum account to match. Further Ethereum accounts sit on a different path in Ledger Wallet, and a Ledger passphrase has to be entered again in the new wallet.

Which wallets do not use a seed phrase?

Bitcoin Core relies on a backup of its wallet file, Muun uses a Recovery Code with an Emergency Kit, Zengo replaces the private key with two secret shares, one on your phone and one on its server, and Bitkey uses 2-of-3 keys on your phone, the device and Bitkey’s server. Tangem creates keys on its cards without a phrase unless you choose one, and Coinbase Wallet creates passkey or sign-in wallets and imports 12-word phrases.

Does Electrum support BIP39?

It restores BIP39 phrases but creates only its own Electrum seeds. To import a BIP39 phrase, choose the BIP39 seed type under Options in the restore wizard.

Which wallets accept a BIP39 phrase in another language?

BlueWallet accepts all ten official lists on import, and Unstoppable Wallet lets you pick the language when restoring; Phoenix has English, Spanish, French and Czech. MetaMask, Coldcard, BitBox02, Jade and SeedSigner state or show in their code that they use the English list only.