Which Wallets Let You Hold Your Own Seed Phrase and Keys?

The short answer is a non-custodial (self-custody) wallet. It creates the keys on your own device and gives you the backup, usually a recovery phrase shown during setup, so no company can move your funds. Exchange accounts are the opposite: the exchange holds the keys and you get a login. The two models are compared in custodial vs non-custodial wallets. This guide covers which kinds of wallets give you a seed phrase, which backup format each uses, and what to check before you choose one.

What Holding Your Own Keys Means

If a wallet shows you its recovery phrase, you hold the master key. The phrase restores every address in any compatible wallet, and no company can freeze or move those funds. (What a crypto wallet actually stores explains how one phrase turns into all your keys.)

People take on that responsibility because custodians fail. Mt. Gox went into bankruptcy in 2014 after bitcoins disappeared from the exchange, and its customers became creditors in a court process. FTX paused all customer withdrawals on 8 November 2022 and filed for bankruptcy three days later, according to the SEC’s complaint. Bitcoin.org’s security guide puts the point simply: when a third party controls your keys, you depend on its security and honesty.

The trade-off is that recovery is entirely up to you. There is no password reset for a lost phrase, and anyone who finds it can empty the wallet.

Wallet Types That Give You a Seed Phrase

Wallet type Do you get a recovery phrase? Backup format Hardware wallet Usually, shown on the device’s own screen at setup BIP39 with 12 or 24 words; newer Trezor models default to a 20-word SLIP-39 backup Mobile, desktop or browser-extension wallet Usually, shown in the app at setup Mostly BIP39 with 12 or 24 words; Electrum uses its own format Bitcoin Core No A wallet file that you back up Multisig setup One phrase per key Several phrases plus every cosigner’s extended public key Wallet with social login Not by default Backed up online in encrypted form, unlocked with your login and a password Exchange account No None of your own: the exchange holds the keys

Hardware wallets

Most devices generate the phrase and display it on their own screen, so the words never pass through your computer. Formats differ by maker. Ledger devices create a 24-word BIP39 phrase. Trezor’s Safe 5 and Safe 7, and the Safe 3 since June 2024, create a 20-word SLIP-39 backup by default, while the Model One and Model T default to 24 and 12-word BIP39 phrases. A SLIP-39 backup restores only in wallets that support SLIP-39, so note which kind you have. The keys stay offline, which is why hardware wallets are the usual choice for savings; see hardware wallets explained.

Mobile, desktop and browser wallets

Most software wallets generate a BIP39 phrase on first launch and ask you to write it down. They are hot wallets: the keys live on a device that goes online, which suits spending money better than savings (see hot vs cold wallets). Two well-known Bitcoin wallets are exceptions:

Electrum does not generate BIP39 phrases. Its seeds use Electrum’s own versioned format, partly because a BIP39 phrase carries no version number to tell a wallet how its keys were derived.

does not generate BIP39 phrases. Its seeds use Electrum’s own versioned format, partly because a BIP39 phrase carries no version number to tell a wallet how its keys were derived. Bitcoin Core shows no phrase at all. You back up the wallet file with the Backup Wallet command and keep copies on offline media, as its wallet documentation describes; see also backing up Bitcoin Core.

Multisig

A multisig wallet needs several keys to sign, for example 2 of 3, and each key has its own phrase. Recovery also depends on the extended public key (xpub) of every cosigner, often saved together as a wallet descriptor. If one key is lost, its xpub is what lets you rebuild the addresses, so back up the xpubs alongside the phrases.

Wallets That Don’t Show You a Seed Phrase

Exchange and other custodial accounts. You sign in with a password and 2FA; the provider holds the keys and can freeze withdrawals. See crypto exchange vs wallet.

You sign in with a password and 2FA; the provider holds the keys and can freeze withdrawals. See crypto exchange vs wallet. Wallets with social login. Some wallets let you skip writing the phrase down: you sign in with a Google, Apple or similar account and set a password, and the phrase is backed up online in encrypted form. MetaMask’s social login works this way. Before relying on one, find out what happens if you forget the password or lose the login, and whether you can reveal the phrase and keep your own copy.

Some wallets let you skip writing the phrase down: you sign in with a Google, Apple or similar account and set a password, and the phrase is backed up online in encrypted form. MetaMask’s social login works this way. Before relying on one, find out what happens if you forget the password or lose the login, and whether you can reveal the phrase and keep your own copy. Smart-contract wallets on Ethereum and other EVM chains can add recovery rules that a plain key cannot have, such as backup keys that take over if the main key is lost or compromised. Find out who holds each recovery key and whether you could still move your funds if the company behind the app disappeared.

What to Check Before You Choose

It shows you a backup at setup. If you never see a phrase, a backup file or a set of keys, someone else holds them. The backup format. BIP39 phrases restore in most wallets. Electrum seeds, SLIP-39 backups, Monero’s 25 words and TON’s 24 words need a wallet that supports that format. Address type and derivation path. Note the wallet name, the address type (bc1q or bc1p, for example) and the account path next to your phrase, so another wallet can find the funds. BIP39, BIP32 and BIP44 explains why the path matters. Passphrase support. An optional BIP39 passphrase means a found phrase is not enough to take the funds. But every passphrase opens a valid wallet, so a forgotten or mistyped one locks you out for good. Hot or cold. Decide how much will sit on an online device and how much in cold storage. Where you get it. Download apps and buy devices only from the official source. Fake wallet apps and phishing pages exist to steal recovery phrases. A test before real money. Check the backup and send a small amount first; how to store crypto safely walks through this step by step.

After Setup

Write the phrase on paper or metal, keep it offline and away from the device, and never type it into a website or give it to anyone claiming to be support. No legitimate wallet maker will ask for it. How to store your seed phrase safely compares storage methods.

Let the wallet generate the phrase instead of inventing one; why you should never create your own seed phrase explains the risk. To see how the 12 or 24 words are built from random data, you can experiment with our seed phrase generator.