What Is a Burner Wallet?
A burner wallet is a single-use crypto account.
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Contents
- What Is a Crypto Burner Wallet?
- How Does a Crypto Burner Wallet Work?
- Sample sequences of BIP39 words
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
Guides on the same subject
- Which Wallets Let You Hold Your Own Seed Phrase and Keys?
Non-custodial wallets give you the seed phrase: most hardware, mobile, desktop and extension wallets show one at setup, while exchange accounts never do.
- BIP 44 – Multi-Account Hierarchy for Deterministic Wallets
BIP-44 defines the m/purpose'/coin_type'/account'/change/index path, letting a seed phrase manage accounts across coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- OpenAI API Key Format: sk-proj, sk-svcacct and sk-admin
An OpenAI API key starts with sk-proj- (project), sk-svcacct- (service account) or sk-admin- (admin) and is sent as a bearer token. How to check and store one.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 7.