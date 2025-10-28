What Is a Burner Wallet?

A burner wallet is a single-use crypto account.

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Contents

  1. What Is a Crypto Burner Wallet?
  2. How Does a Crypto Burner Wallet Work?
  3. Sample sequences of BIP39 words
  4. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  5. See also
Topic:
Crypto Wallets: Hardware, Software and Multisig

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 7.