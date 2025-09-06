Custodial vs Non-Custodial Wallet: Differences and How to Choose

A custodial wallet is an account in which a company, usually an exchange, holds the private keys and moves coins on your instructions. A non-custodial (self-custody) wallet keeps the keys, and the recovery phrase that backs them up, with you. Everything else follows from that one difference: who can reset your access, who can freeze or lose your funds, what you pay, and what happens if the company behind the app disappears.

Custodial vs Non-Custodial at a Glance

Custodial wallet Non-custodial wallet Who holds the private keys The provider You How you get in A login, a password and 2FA The app’s PIN or password; the recovery phrase restores the wallet on any device Forgotten password The provider resets it, usually after an identity check The recovery phrase restores the wallet; without it nobody can Identity checks (KYC) Required by regulated providers None to create a wallet Can the funds be frozen? Yes, by the provider or on a legal order Nobody can freeze the keys; some token issuers can block addresses If the company fails You become a creditor, and withdrawals can stop The wallet keeps working; the phrase restores it in another app Fees Trading, withdrawal and sometimes custody fees The network fee for each transaction, plus a hardware wallet’s price if you buy one Examples Exchange accounts such as Coinbase, Kraken or Binance MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Electrum, Sparrow, Ledger, Trezor

Who Holds the Keys?

A wallet never holds coins; it holds the keys that authorize spending them (what a crypto wallet actually stores explains why). The SEC’s investor bulletin on crypto asset custody draws the line the same way: with third-party custody, the custodian manages and controls access to the private keys; with self-custody, you have sole control and sole responsibility.

Custodial: your balance is an entry in the company’s books. The coins sit in wallets the company controls, usually pooled with other customers’ coins, and a withdrawal is a request that the company carries out. The same bulletin warns that some custodians lend out deposited assets (“rehypothecation”) or commingle them instead of holding them separately for each customer.

your balance is an entry in the company’s books. The coins sit in wallets the company controls, usually pooled with other customers’ coins, and a withdrawal is a request that the company carries out. The same bulletin warns that some custodians lend out deposited assets (“rehypothecation”) or commingle them instead of holding them separately for each customer. Non-custodial: the wallet generates the keys on your device and shows you a recovery phrase, usually 12 or 24 words, during setup. Any compatible wallet can rebuild every key from those words, so the app is replaceable and the phrase is not. Which wallets let you hold your own seed phrase lists the wallet types that give you one.

Custody is a separate question from hot or cold storage. The SEC notes that hot and cold options exist under both models: an exchange can keep most customer coins offline and still be custodial, and a phone app that gives you a phrase is self-custody even though its keys are online. Hot vs cold wallets covers that second question.

What Happens If You Lose Access?

With a custodial account, a lost phone or forgotten password is a support ticket. The provider verifies who you are and restores the login, because the keys never depended on your device.

With a non-custodial wallet, the device only holds an encrypted copy of the keys, and nobody else has one. MetaMask’s guide to resetting a forgotten password is typical: MetaMask has no access to your password, nobody can reset it for you, and you need the Secret Recovery Phrase to get back in. Lose both the password and the phrase and the funds stay on the blockchain for good, out of anyone’s reach.

So the recovery phrase is the whole backup:

Write it on paper or metal and keep it offline, away from the device (how to store a seed phrase).

Test it while the wallet holds little: restore it in a second app, or use the wallet’s backup check (how to restore a wallet from a seed phrase).

Decide who could reach the funds if you cannot. A custodial account passes to heirs through the provider’s estate process; a self-custody wallet needs its own plan (crypto inheritance).

KYC, Freezes and What Happens If the Company Fails

Identity checks. In the US, FinCEN’s 2019 guidance on convertible virtual currencies calls wallets controlled by a third party “hosted” and treats their providers as money transmitters, with anti-money-laundering duties such as verifying customers. Someone using an unhosted wallet to make their own payments is not a money transmitter. That is why an exchange asks for your ID while a self-custody app does not; you will still meet KYC wherever you buy crypto with bank money (AML rules in crypto).

Freezes and failures. A custodian can hold up a withdrawal for a compliance review or a court order, and if it becomes insolvent, it can stop all of them. The crypto lender Celsius paused all customer withdrawals on 12 June 2022 and filed for bankruptcy a month later, owing customers over $4.7 billion while holding only $1.75 billion in digital assets, according to a CFTC commissioner’s statement; its customers became creditors in the bankruptcy. Bitcoin.org’s security guide sums up the pattern: when a third party controls your keys, you rely on its security and honesty, and exchanges and online wallets have been hacked, have failed and have frozen access to funds.

Self-custody is not freeze-proof for every token. Nobody can freeze a bitcoin or ether address at the protocol level, but some token issuers build a blocklist into the token’s contract. Circle’s USDC terms reserve the right to block USDC transfers to and from an address on chain, wherever the wallet’s keys are held.

The risks change rather than disappear. A self-custody wallet removes the company from the picture, so the main threats become a stolen or exposed phrase and a lost backup. Fake support agents and fake wallet apps exist to get the phrase from you; seed phrase scams shows how they work.

What Do You Pay?

The SEC bulletin lists the fees to ask a custodian about: annual fees based on the value of your assets, transaction fees for spending or trading, transfer fees for moving crypto out, and fees to open or close the account. Exchanges set their own withdrawal fee, which need not match the network fee they pay, and they often batch customer withdrawals into one transaction to save on fees, so a withdrawal may wait for the next batch.

A non-custodial wallet has no account to charge for. You pay the network fee on each transaction you send, and many wallets let you choose it, trading cost against speed (a Bitcoin wallet sets a fee rate in sat/vB, explained in how the mempool works). Built-in swap and buy features in wallet apps usually add their own service fee. A hardware wallet costs money up front, while most software wallets are free to install.

Examples of Custodial and Non-Custodial Wallets

Custodial: accounts on exchanges such as Coinbase, Kraken or Binance, and crypto bought inside a payment or brokerage app. If you never saw a recovery phrase and support can reset your login, it is custodial.

accounts on exchanges such as Coinbase, Kraken or Binance, and crypto bought inside a payment or brokerage app. If you never saw a recovery phrase and support can reset your login, it is custodial. Non-custodial software: MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Phantom and Exodus for many networks; Electrum, Sparrow and BlueWallet for Bitcoin; Bitcoin Core, which backs up a wallet file instead of a phrase.

MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Phantom and Exodus for many networks; Electrum, Sparrow and BlueWallet for Bitcoin; Bitcoin Core, which backs up a wallet file instead of a phrase. Non-custodial hardware: Ledger, Trezor and similar devices, which keep the keys offline (hardware wallets explained).

Ledger, Trezor and similar devices, which keep the keys offline (hardware wallets explained). In between: collaborative custody, where a company holds one key of a 2-of-3 multisig wallet and you hold the other two. FinCEN’s guidance describes this model: the provider keeps one key for extra validation and cannot move the funds on its own. Wallets with social login keep an encrypted copy of your phrase online; check whether you can still reveal the phrase and keep your own copy.

One brand can run both kinds. Coinbase’s exchange account is custodial, while its separate self-custody wallet app leaves the keys with you. The crypto exchange vs wallet guide compares the two roles in more detail.

How to Choose

Use a custodial account for trading. Buying with a bank transfer, trading and cashing out are what exchanges are built for. Keep there only what you are about to trade.

Buying with a bank transfer, trading and cashing out are what exchanges are built for. Keep there only what you are about to trade. Use a non-custodial wallet for savings and on-chain use. Long-term holdings, payments you send yourself and dApps all work best when you hold the keys. Bitcoin.org’s advice is to prefer holding your own keys whenever practical.

Long-term holdings, payments you send yourself and dApps all work best when you hold the keys. Bitcoin.org’s advice is to prefer holding your own keys whenever practical. Combine them. Buy on an exchange, then withdraw to a wallet you control. How to store crypto safely turns this into a plan with a spending wallet, cold storage and backups.

Buy on an exchange, then withdraw to a wallet you control. How to store crypto safely turns this into a plan with a spending wallet, cold storage and backups. Vet any custodian. The SEC suggests asking how the custodian is regulated, whether it insures against loss or theft, how it stores and protects keys, whether it lends out or commingles customer assets, what it does with your personal data and which fees it charges.

The SEC suggests asking how the custodian is regulated, whether it insures against loss or theft, how it stores and protects keys, whether it lends out or commingles customer assets, what it does with your personal data and which fees it charges. Start self-custody small. Write the phrase down, test a restore, send a small amount first, and only then move larger sums.

The other wallet choices, hardware or software and single-key or multisig, are compared in the crypto wallet guides.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is MetaMask custodial?

No. MetaMask is a non-custodial wallet: it creates the Secret Recovery Phrase on your device, does not have your password and cannot restore the wallet for you.

Is a hardware wallet custodial?

No. A hardware wallet generates the keys inside the device and gives you the recovery phrase; the manufacturer never holds them.

Is it safe to keep crypto on an exchange?

It depends on the exchange, and that risk is out of your hands. The SEC’s bulletin warns that if a custodian is hacked, shuts down or goes bankrupt, you may lose access to your assets. Keep on an exchange only what you need for trading.

Does a non-custodial wallet store my crypto on my phone?

No. The coins are recorded on the blockchain, and the wallet holds only the private keys that can move them, as the SEC’s investor bulletin also explains (SEC). The app keeps those keys encrypted on your phone, and the recovery phrase can rebuild them in any compatible wallet: a lost phone costs you nothing if you still have the phrase, and anyone who reads the phrase can take the coins without the phone.

Can a non-custodial wallet be frozen?

The keys cannot be frozen, so bitcoin and ether in a self-custody wallet stay under your control. Tokens whose issuer keeps a blocklist, such as USDC, can still be blocked at the contract level.