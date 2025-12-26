Wallet Confirmation Message

Cryptocurrency is an innovative, fast-paced, and often complex space, where the UX can often be hard to understand.

PDF document · Published December 26, 2025 · Updated October 26, 2026

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Contents Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Guides on the same subject Custodial vs Non-Custodial Wallet: Differences and How to Choose A custodial wallet means a company holds your private keys; a non-custodial wallet leaves them with you. How they differ on recovery, KYC, freezes and fees.

What Is Bitcoin Batching? Benefits and Drawbacks Bitcoin batching pays many recipients in one transaction, cutting block space and fees per payment by over 60%. How it works, who uses it and its trade-offs.

Which Wallets Let You Hold Your Own Seed Phrase and Keys? Non-custodial wallets give you the seed phrase: most hardware, mobile, desktop and extension wallets show one at setup, while exchange accounts never do.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.