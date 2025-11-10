What Is Bitcoin Batching? Benefits and Drawbacks

Bitcoin batching means paying several recipients in one transaction instead of sending each of them a separate one. The payments share the transaction’s fixed overhead, its inputs and a single change output, so each payment takes less block space and costs a smaller fee. In Bitcoin Optech’s analysis, a transaction that pays five recipients saves a bit over 60% of the block space per payment, and the saving approaches a bit over 75% as batches grow.

Batching at a Glance

Five separate payments One transaction paying five recipients Transactions 5 1 Block space per payment About 140 vbytes About 53 vbytes Change outputs 5 1 Fee per payment at the same fee rate Full fee A bit under 40% of it

The sizes come from Optech’s example, in which every input and output is native SegWit (P2WPKH).

How Do Several Payments Fit in One Transaction?

Bitcoin tracks coins as unspent transaction outputs (UTXOs), and one transaction can spend several of them and create many new outputs. A batched payment uses that directly: the wallet selects enough inputs to cover every payment plus the fee, adds one output for each recipient and one change output back to itself, and signs each input once. Bitcoin Core’s sendmany command works this way, paying any number of addresses while creating only one transaction (RPC reference).

Each recipient sees an ordinary payment to their Bitcoin address, so batching needs no cooperation or special software on their side. Miners treat the batch like any other transaction and rank it by its fee rate (how Bitcoin mining works).

How Much Can You Save on Fees?

Every transaction carries some data no matter how many people it pays: the version and lock time, the input and output counts, the inputs themselves and usually a change output. A batch pays for that once. In Optech’s example, a single payment takes 140 vbytes, while a batch to five recipients uses about 53 vbytes per recipient. The more recipients, the closer the saving gets to its ceiling of a bit over 75%. Savings are smaller for services that need roughly one input for every payment they send, peaking at about 30% in that case.

The savings matter most when fees are high. When the mempool is congested and fee rates climb, a 60% smaller footprint per payment means a 60% smaller fee bill, and fewer transactions also mean less data for every node to relay, check and store.

Main Advantages

Lower fees: sharing one transaction among many payments cuts the block space, and so the fee, per payment, by up to a bit over 75% in the best case

sharing one transaction among many payments cuts the block space, and so the fee, per payment, by up to a bit over 75% in the best case Less load on the network: fewer and smaller transactions to relay, validate and store

fewer and smaller transactions to relay, validate and store More payments per block: the same block space carries more transfers

the same block space carries more transfers Tidier wallets: fewer change outputs mean fewer small UTXOs to manage later

What Are the Drawbacks?

Privacy: everyone paid in the same transaction can see the other outputs and reasonably assume one sender paid them all, a concern Optech’s guide also raises.

everyone paid in the same transaction can see the other outputs and reasonably assume one sender paid them all, a concern Optech’s guide also raises. Delays: a service has to collect payments before sending them, so a withdrawal may wait minutes or hours instead of leaving at once, and recipients see nothing until the batch goes out.

a service has to collect payments before sending them, so a withdrawal may wait minutes or hours instead of leaving at once, and recipients see nothing until the batch goes out. Shared fate: all the payments confirm together or not at all. If the batch pays too low a fee, every recipient waits, and fee bumping gets harder because recipients who spend their unconfirmed outputs can push the transaction group toward relay limits.

all the payments confirm together or not at all. If the batch pays too low a fee, every recipient waits, and fee bumping gets harder because recipients who spend their unconfirmed outputs can push the transaction group toward relay limits. No individual changes: once the batch is broadcast, a single payment can’t be edited or cancelled on its own; changing one means replacing the whole transaction.

Batching vs Consolidation: What Is the Difference?

The two are opposite moves. Batching combines many payments, and so many outputs, into one transaction. Consolidation combines many of your own small inputs into a single output, usually when fee rates are low, so that later payments need fewer inputs. Wallets that collect lots of small payments use consolidation to keep future fees down; dust outputs, which cost more to spend than they are worth, are the exception and are usually best left alone. Busy services often do both: they consolidate when block space is cheap and batch outgoing payments when it is expensive.

Who Uses It, and Can Individuals Batch Too?

Batching pays off for anyone who sends many payments at once. Optech names exchanges processing customer withdrawals as the main users and mining pools paying their members as a natural fit. Individuals can batch too: some wallets accept several recipients on one send screen, so a hot wallet with that feature can save fees when you pay several people on the same day.

Batching does not change Bitcoin’s rules or its block size; it simply uses block space more efficiently, which keeps fees lower for the people batching and leaves more room in each block for everyone else.