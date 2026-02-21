Crypto Debit Cards

Have you ever tried to pay for your groceries with subway tickets?

PDF document · Published February 21, 2026 · Updated October 29, 2026

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Contents Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Guides on the same subject What Is Bitcoin Batching? Benefits and Drawbacks Bitcoin batching pays many recipients in one transaction, cutting block space and fees per payment by over 60%. How it works, who uses it and its trade-offs.

Is Bitcoin Mining Still Profitable? Costs and Break-Even Math Bitcoin mining pays where power is cheap: in October 2026 an efficient machine broke even near 10¢ per kWh, below US home rates. The formula and an example.

Seed Phrase Scams: How Thieves Get Your Recovery Words A seed phrase scam gets your recovery words or puts you on a phrase a thief knows. Nine common scams, from fake support to pre-filled cards, and red flags.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 9.