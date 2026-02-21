Crypto Debit Cards
Have you ever tried to pay for your groceries with subway tickets?
PDF document · Published · Updated
Open the PDF (4 pages, 72 KB)
Contents
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
Guides on the same subject
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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 9.