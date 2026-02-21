Crypto Debit Cards

Have you ever tried to pay for your groceries with subway tickets?

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Contents

  1. Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
  2. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  3. See also
Topic:
Bitcoin Basics: How the Network Works

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 9.