Your Wallet Vault Inside Phone Cloud Backups

Learn how phone cloud backups expose encrypted wallet vaults to remote account takeovers and how to safely disable cloud syncing for mobile wallets.

PDF document · Published · Updated

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Contents

  1. The April 2022 Attack and Cloud Exposure Mechanics
  2. Why Cloud Account Takeovers Compromise Local Vaults
  3. Disabling Cloud Backups for Mobile Wallets
  4. Vault Protection Comparison
  5. FAQ
  6. Sources
  7. Sample sequences of BIP39 words
  8. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  9. See also
Keywords:
wallet vault · iCloud backup · MetaMask security · seed phrase backup · key derivation
Topic:
Seed Phrase and Key Security: Threats and Defenses

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 8.