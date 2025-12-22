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Your Wallet Vault Inside Phone Cloud Backups

Learn how phone cloud backups expose encrypted wallet vaults to remote account takeovers and how to safely disable cloud syncing for mobile wallets.

PDF document · Published December 22, 2025 · Updated October 23, 2026

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Contents The April 2022 Attack and Cloud Exposure Mechanics Why Cloud Account Takeovers Compromise Local Vaults Disabling Cloud Backups for Mobile Wallets Vault Protection Comparison FAQ Sources Sample sequences of BIP39 words Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: wallet vault · iCloud backup · MetaMask security · seed phrase backup · key derivation Topic: Seed Phrase and Key Security: Threats and Defenses

Guides on the same subject Custodial vs Non-Custodial Wallet: Differences and How to Choose A custodial wallet means a company holds your private keys; a non-custodial wallet leaves them with you. How they differ on recovery, KYC, freezes and fees.

Recover Lost Bitcoin: Find Wallet Backups and Seed Phrases Lost bitcoin can be recovered only from a backup: a seed phrase, a wallet file and its password, or a private key. Where to look on computers, phones and paper.

How to Store Crypto Safely: A Hot, Cold and Backup Plan A practical plan for storing crypto: a small hot wallet for spending, cold storage for savings, separate backups and safe transfers between them.

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