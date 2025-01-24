Bitcoin Core Seed Phrase: Why There Is None and How to Back Up

Bitcoin Core has no seed phrase. It does not implement BIP39, so it never shows you 12 or 24 recovery words: a Bitcoin Core wallet keeps its HD seed and private keys inside its wallet file, wallet.dat , and the backup is a copy of that file. The term “Bitcoin Core seed phrase” comes from other wallets, where a BIP39 phrase, also called a recovery phrase or mnemonic phrase, is the backup. If you want a phrase, use a BIP39 wallet; if you use Bitcoin Core, back up the file.

Wallet File vs Seed Phrase at a Glance

Bitcoin Core BIP39 wallet The backup A copy of the wallet file 12 to 24 words on paper or metal How you make it File → Backup Wallet… or backupwallet Write the words down when the wallet is created When to make a new one After encrypting the wallet or changing its passphrase, and regularly to keep labels Only when you create a new wallet What protects it The wallet passphrase, which encrypts the private keys only Where you keep it, plus an optional passphrase Where it restores Bitcoin Core: File → Restore Wallet… Most other wallets and hardware wallets

Does Bitcoin Core Use BIP39?

No. BIP39 is not on the list of BIPs that Bitcoin Core implements. Bitcoin Core does use BIP32 hierarchical deterministic (HD) wallets, since version 0.13.0, and its descriptor wallets, the default for new wallets since version 23.0, derive addresses along the same BIP44, BIP49, BIP84 and BIP86 derivation paths as other wallets. What differs is the starting point: a BIP39 wallet derives its seed from words, while Bitcoin Core generates a random seed and stores it in the wallet file. There are no words behind it, so there is nothing to write down.

That has trade-offs. A BIP39 phrase is portable: the same words restore the wallet in most other apps and hardware wallets, and one list of words backs up every key the wallet will ever derive. A Bitcoin Core backup is made for Bitcoin Core, but it also keeps your labels and transaction history. A BIP39 phrase looks like the official test vector legal winner thank year wave sausage worth useful legal winner thank yellow , which is public, so never use it for funds; more in mnemonic words examples.

If you’d rather have a phrase, create the wallet in a BIP39 wallet or hardware wallet. Our seed phrase generator creates a BIP39 phrase in your browser, and how BIP39 works shows where its words come from.

How to Back Up a Bitcoin Core Wallet

The steps follow Bitcoin Core’s guide to managing wallets:

Make the backup with Bitcoin Core running. Choose File → Backup Wallet… or run backupwallet with a destination. The documentation says one of these must be used so that the file is in a safe state when it is copied: bitcoin-cli -rpcwallet= "wallet-01" backupwallet /media/usb/wallet-01-backup.dat Keep copies on offline media, in more than one place. Make a new backup right after you encrypt the wallet or change its passphrase. Encryption flushes the keypool and generates a new HD seed, so coins received afterwards cannot be recovered from older backups. Repeat it regularly. One backup of an HD wallet covers its future keys, but the documentation still recommends a backup every week, or after many new transactions, to keep labels. Wallets created before version 0.13 are not HD and must be backed up every 100 keys used. Test a backup now and then by restoring it under a new wallet name.

Encrypting the wallet, under Settings → Encrypt Wallet… or with encryptwallet , protects a stolen copy of the file, but only the private keys are encrypted: transactions and other wallet data stay readable. Bitcoin Core also says there is no way to recover a lost passphrase, and the coins are lost with it, so back the passphrase up separately, the same way you would a seed phrase.

How to Restore the Backup

Choose File → Restore Wallet… and pick the backup file, or run restorewallet with a new wallet name and the file’s path, then let the node sync and check the balance; getwalletinfo shows whether the wallet is fully restored.

bitcoin-cli restorewallet "restored-wallet" /media/usb/wallet-01-backup.dat

A backup of an old legacy wallet (Berkeley DB, the default before version 23.0) can’t be loaded this way in Bitcoin Core 30.0 and later: it has to be migrated to the descriptor format first, as our guide to recovering a wallet.dat explains.

Can You Import a 12- or 24-Word Phrase?

Not directly: Bitcoin Core cannot turn words into a seed. There are two ways around it:

Use a BIP39 wallet with your own node. Sparrow, for example, restores BIP39 phrases and can connect to your Bitcoin Core node, so the phrase stays in Sparrow while your node checks the transactions.

Sparrow, for example, restores BIP39 phrases and can connect to your Bitcoin Core node, so the phrase stays in Sparrow while your node checks the transactions. Import descriptors. A descriptor wallet accepts an extended private key inside an output descriptor, such as wpkh(xprv…/84h/0h/0h/0/*) for native SegWit receiving addresses, plus a matching /1/* descriptor for change. You need the phrase’s BIP32 root key (xprv), which a BIP39 tool computes from the words; our seed phrase to private key converter shows how it is derived. Then create a blank wallet with private keys enabled, get each descriptor’s checksum with getdescriptorinfo and add both with importdescriptors , marked active, with a timestamp from before the wallet’s first transaction so that Bitcoin Core rescans far enough.

The second route is for advanced users: a wrong path or script type gives a wallet that shows no coins. xpub, ypub and zpub explains how extended keys and descriptors fit together.

Can the Wallet Show Its Seed as Words?

No, because there are no words to show. listdescriptors true prints the wallet’s private descriptors, which contain its master private key as an xprv string. Another descriptor wallet can import them, but they are long strings, not words, and easy to miscopy by hand. If you want a backup you can write on paper, move the coins with an ordinary transaction to a BIP39 wallet and back up its phrase (how to store a seed phrase).

Common Mistakes to Avoid