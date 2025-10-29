How To Create an Ethereum Wallet

Creating an Ethereum wallet is a straightforward yet crucial step for anyone engaging with the Ethereum blockchain.

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Contents

  1. Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
  2. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  3. See also
Topic:
Crypto Wallets: Hardware, Software and Multisig

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 7.