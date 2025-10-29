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How To Create an Ethereum Wallet

Creating an Ethereum wallet is a straightforward yet crucial step for anyone engaging with the Ethereum blockchain.

PDF document · Published October 29, 2025 · Updated October 20, 2026

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Contents Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Guides on the same subject BIP39 Wallets: Which Wallets Support BIP39 Seed Phrases (Compared) Which wallets support BIP39 seed phrases: 37 hardware, desktop, mobile and browser wallets compared by phrase length, passphrase, SLIP-39 and derivation path.

How to Create a Seed Phrase: Step-by-Step Guide and Examples To create a seed phrase, set up a new wallet and let it generate 12 to 24 BIP39 words, then write them down in order, confirm them and test the backup.

Ethereum Keystore File (JSON Wallet): Structure and Security An Ethereum keystore file, or JSON wallet, holds one private key encrypted with a password via scrypt or PBKDF2 and AES-128-CTR. Fields, wallets, Python code.

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