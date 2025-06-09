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Myth: Your Seed Phrase Is Stored on the Blockchain

Normal wallet transactions do not record your seed phrase. A block explorer can show transaction history, but it cannot use that history to recover lost words.

PDF document · Published June 9, 2025 · Updated November 20, 2026

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Contents What the blockchain actually reveals Signing does not publish the words Why transaction history cannot recover a lost phrase What observers can—and cannot—learn FAQ Sources Example BIP39 word sequences Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: seed phrase · blockchain myth · wallet recovery · public keys · BIP39 Topic: Seed Phrases: Creating, Storing and Protecting Them

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