Off-Site Seed Backup Options Beyond Your Home
Compare off-site backup locations, physical security risks, and split-custody schemes to protect BIP39 recovery seeds against residential disasters.
PDF document · Published · Updated
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Contents
- Off-Site Placement Matrix
- Multi-Location Architecture Models
- Operational Safeguards for Off-Site Media
- FAQ
- Sources
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- off-site backup · BIP39 · safe deposit box · seed phrase storage · SLIP-0039
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- How to Store Crypto Safely: A Hot, Cold and Backup Plan
A practical plan for storing crypto: a small hot wallet for spending, cold storage for savings, separate backups and safe transfers between them.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 11.