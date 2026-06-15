Off-Site Seed Backup Options Beyond Your Home

Compare off-site backup locations, physical security risks, and split-custody schemes to protect BIP39 recovery seeds against residential disasters.

PDF document · Published · Updated

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Contents

  1. Off-Site Placement Matrix
  2. Multi-Location Architecture Models
  3. Operational Safeguards for Off-Site Media
  4. FAQ
  5. Sources
  6. Example BIP39 word sequences
  7. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  8. See also
Keywords:
off-site backup · BIP39 · safe deposit box · seed phrase storage · SLIP-0039
Topic:
Seed Phrases: Creating, Storing and Protecting Them

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 11.