How to Store a Seed Phrase: Paper, Steel and Safe Locations Store a seed phrase offline on paper or stamped steel, in at least two separate places, never as a photo or file, and test each copy by restoring from it.

Private Key QR Code Risks: Why Online Generators Are Unsafe An online QR generator is no place for a private key or seed phrase: you cannot audit what the site does with it. Real cases, safe uses and safer options.