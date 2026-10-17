Don't Keep the Backup in the Hardware Wallet Box
Storing your recovery seed inside the original hardware wallet box creates a single point of failure that compromises theft and disaster resilience.
PDF document · Published
Open the PDF (5 pages, 200 KB)
Contents
- The Failure of Combined Storage
- Threat Modeling: Physical Theft and Environmental Hazards
- Storage Location Comparison
- Strategies for Physical and Geographic Separation
- FAQ
- Sources
- Keywords:
- hardware wallet · BIP-39 backup · seed phrase storage · cold storage security · recovery sheet
Guides on the same subject
- How to Store a Seed Phrase: Paper, Steel and Safe Locations
Store a seed phrase offline on paper or stamped steel, in at least two separate places, never as a photo or file, and test each copy by restoring from it.
- How to Store Crypto Safely: A Hot, Cold and Backup Plan
A practical plan for storing crypto: a small hot wallet for spending, cold storage for savings, separate backups and safe transfers between them.
- Metal Seed Phrase Backup: Steel Plates, Tiles and Tests
A metal seed phrase backup stamps or engraves your words into steel or titanium to survive fire and flood; stress tests show design matters as much as metal.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.