Don't Keep the Backup in the Hardware Wallet Box

Storing your recovery seed inside the original hardware wallet box creates a single point of failure that compromises theft and disaster resilience.

PDF document · Published

Open the PDF (5 pages, 200 KB)

Contents

  1. The Failure of Combined Storage
  2. Threat Modeling: Physical Theft and Environmental Hazards
  3. Storage Location Comparison
  4. Strategies for Physical and Geographic Separation
  5. FAQ
  6. Sources
Keywords:
hardware wallet · BIP-39 backup · seed phrase storage · cold storage security · recovery sheet
Topic:
Seed Phrases: Creating, Storing and Protecting Them

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.