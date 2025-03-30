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Why BIP39 Words Need Only Their First Four Letters

Why four letters identify each English BIP39 word, how wallets and metal backups use the rule, and what abbreviations cannot protect.

PDF document · Published March 30, 2025 · Updated November 21, 2026

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Contents Why the English list uses unique prefixes How wallets use the rule during recovery Why four letters work on metal backups What the four-letter rule does not protect FAQ Sources BIP39 format examples Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: BIP39 first four letters · English BIP39 wordlist · seed phrase prefixes · wallet recovery · metal seed backup Topic: BIP Standards: BIP39, BIP32, BIP44 and Beyond

Guides on the same subject SLIP-39 vs BIP39: Shamir Backup and 20-Word Shares Explained SLIP-39 vs BIP39: how Shamir backup shares and thresholds work, why shares never convert to BIP39, which wallets restore them and when to use each.

Metal Seed Phrase Backup: Steel Plates, Tiles and Tests A metal seed phrase backup stamps or engraves your words into steel or titanium to survive fire and flood; stress tests show design matters as much as metal.

What Is a Seed Phrase? How a Recovery Phrase Works A seed phrase is 12 to 24 BIP39 words that encode your wallet's random secret. See how the words become your keys and why they are your only backup.

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