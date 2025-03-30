Why BIP39 Words Need Only Their First Four Letters
Why four letters identify each English BIP39 word, how wallets and metal backups use the rule, and what abbreviations cannot protect.
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Contents
- Why the English list uses unique prefixes
- How wallets use the rule during recovery
- Why four letters work on metal backups
- What the four-letter rule does not protect
- FAQ
- Sources
- BIP39 format examples
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- BIP39 first four letters · English BIP39 wordlist · seed phrase prefixes · wallet recovery · metal seed backup
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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 2.