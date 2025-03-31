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What a Seed Phrase Restores—and What It Leaves Out

Learn which accounts and history a seed phrase restores, which backups remain separate, and why recovered wallets can miss funds.

PDF document · Published March 31, 2025 · Updated November 20, 2026

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Contents What comes back with the words Which accounts and information do not return Lightning, MPC and smart-contract accounts need more Why coins can remain invisible after restoration FAQ Sources Example BIP39 word sequences Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: seed phrase restoration · wallet recovery · derivation paths · BIP39 passphrase · Lightning channel backup Topic: Wallet Recovery: Restoring Funds from Seed Phrases and Backups

Guides on the same subject What Is a Seed Phrase? How a Recovery Phrase Works A seed phrase is 12 to 24 BIP39 words that encode your wallet's random secret. See how the words become your keys and why they are your only backup.

How to Restore a Wallet From a Seed Phrase: Step by Step Restore a wallet from its seed phrase: six steps, the exact menus in MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Phantom, Exodus, Ledger and Trezor, and fixes for a zero balance.

Recover Lost Bitcoin: Find Wallet Backups and Seed Phrases Lost bitcoin can be recovered only from a backup: a seed phrase, a wallet file and its password, or a private key. Where to look on computers, phones and paper.

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