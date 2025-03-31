What a Seed Phrase Restores—and What It Leaves Out
Learn which accounts and history a seed phrase restores, which backups remain separate, and why recovered wallets can miss funds.
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Contents
- What comes back with the words
- Which accounts and information do not return
- Lightning, MPC and smart-contract accounts need more
- Why coins can remain invisible after restoration
- FAQ
- Sources
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- seed phrase restoration · wallet recovery · derivation paths · BIP39 passphrase · Lightning channel backup
Guides on the same subject
- What Is a Seed Phrase? How a Recovery Phrase Works
A seed phrase is 12 to 24 BIP39 words that encode your wallet's random secret. See how the words become your keys and why they are your only backup.
- How to Restore a Wallet From a Seed Phrase: Step by Step
Restore a wallet from its seed phrase: six steps, the exact menus in MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Phantom, Exodus, Ledger and Trezor, and fixes for a zero balance.
- Recover Lost Bitcoin: Find Wallet Backups and Seed Phrases
Lost bitcoin can be recovered only from a backup: a seed phrase, a wallet file and its password, or a private key. Where to look on computers, phones and paper.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 2.