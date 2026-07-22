The Role of Market Makers in Crypto Markets
Market makers in crypto provide continuous buy and sell quotes across centralized and decentralized exchanges, ensuring liquidity while managing significant…
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Contents
- How Market Making Works in Practice
- Why Liquidity Matters for Token Projects
- Risks and Controversies
- BIP39 format examples
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- market makers · crypto liquidity · order book · automated market maker · decentralized exchange
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