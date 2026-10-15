Coins Sent to Mistyped or Wrongly Restored Wallets
Funds sent to an incorrectly restored wallet remain safe on-chain but can only be accessed by reproducing the exact derivation path and passphrase.
PDF document · Published
Open the PDF (6 pages, 116 KB)
Contents
- Mechanisms of Wallet Divergence
- Comparison of Divergence Vectors
- Immediate Actions Before Closing the Session
- Step-by-Step Retracing Protocol
- FAQ
- Sources
- Keywords:
- BIP39 passphrase · derivation path · wallet recovery · BIP44 · seed phrase error
Guides on the same subject
- How to Restore a Wallet From a Seed Phrase: Step by Step
Restore a wallet from its seed phrase: six steps, the exact menus in MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Phantom, Exodus, Ledger and Trezor, and fixes for a zero balance.
- Derivation Path Explained: What m/44'/0'/0'/0/0 Means
What each number in a derivation path means, which paths Bitcoin and Ethereum wallets use, and why a restored wallet can show a zero balance.
- BIP39 vs BIP32 vs BIP44: How the Seed Standards Fit Together
BIP39 makes the 12–24 words and the seed, BIP32 derives a tree of keys from it, and BIP44 sets each coin's path, such as m/44'/0'/0'/0/0.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.