Coins Sent to Mistyped or Wrongly Restored Wallets

Funds sent to an incorrectly restored wallet remain safe on-chain but can only be accessed by reproducing the exact derivation path and passphrase.

PDF document · Published

Open the PDF (6 pages, 116 KB)

Contents

  1. Mechanisms of Wallet Divergence
  2. Comparison of Divergence Vectors
  3. Immediate Actions Before Closing the Session
  4. Step-by-Step Retracing Protocol
  5. FAQ
  6. Sources
Keywords:
BIP39 passphrase · derivation path · wallet recovery · BIP44 · seed phrase error
Topic:
Wallet Recovery: Restoring Funds from Seed Phrases and Backups

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.