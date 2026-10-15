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Coins Sent to Mistyped or Wrongly Restored Wallets

Funds sent to an incorrectly restored wallet remain safe on-chain but can only be accessed by reproducing the exact derivation path and passphrase.

PDF document · Published October 15, 2026

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Contents Mechanisms of Wallet Divergence Comparison of Divergence Vectors Immediate Actions Before Closing the Session Step-by-Step Retracing Protocol FAQ Sources

Keywords: BIP39 passphrase · derivation path · wallet recovery · BIP44 · seed phrase error Topic: Wallet Recovery: Restoring Funds from Seed Phrases and Backups

Guides on the same subject How to Restore a Wallet From a Seed Phrase: Step by Step Restore a wallet from its seed phrase: six steps, the exact menus in MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Phantom, Exodus, Ledger and Trezor, and fixes for a zero balance.

Derivation Path Explained: What m/44'/0'/0'/0/0 Means What each number in a derivation path means, which paths Bitcoin and Ethereum wallets use, and why a restored wallet can show a zero balance.

BIP39 vs BIP32 vs BIP44: How the Seed Standards Fit Together BIP39 makes the 12–24 words and the seed, BIP32 derives a tree of keys from it, and BIP44 sets each coin's path, such as m/44'/0'/0'/0/0.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.