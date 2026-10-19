Recovering a Solana Wallet From a Key Array

Learn how to restore a Solana account from a 64-byte secret key array or base58 string into Solflare or Phantom, and how it differs from a seed phrase.

PDF document · Published

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Contents

  1. Structure of the Solana Key Array
  2. Key Array vs. BIP39 Seed Phrase
  3. Importing Into Solflare
  4. Importing Into Phantom
  5. Verification and Safety Rules
  6. FAQ
  7. Sources
  8. Sample sequences of BIP39 words
  9. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  10. See also
Keywords:
keypair · byte array · base58 · Phantom
Topic:
Wallet Recovery: Restoring Funds from Seed Phrases and Backups

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.