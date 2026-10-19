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Recovering a Solana Wallet From a Key Array

Learn how to restore a Solana account from a 64-byte secret key array or base58 string into Solflare or Phantom, and how it differs from a seed phrase.

PDF document · Published October 19, 2026

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Contents Structure of the Solana Key Array Key Array vs. BIP39 Seed Phrase Importing Into Solflare Importing Into Phantom Verification and Safety Rules FAQ Sources Sample sequences of BIP39 words Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: keypair · byte array · base58 · Phantom Topic: Wallet Recovery: Restoring Funds from Seed Phrases and Backups

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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.