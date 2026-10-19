Recovering a Solana Wallet From a Key Array
Learn how to restore a Solana account from a 64-byte secret key array or base58 string into Solflare or Phantom, and how it differs from a seed phrase.
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Contents
- Structure of the Solana Key Array
- Key Array vs. BIP39 Seed Phrase
- Importing Into Solflare
- Importing Into Phantom
- Verification and Safety Rules
- FAQ
- Sources
- Sample sequences of BIP39 words
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- keypair · byte array · base58 · Phantom
Guides on the same subject
- How to Restore a Wallet From a Seed Phrase: Step by Step
Restore a wallet from its seed phrase: six steps, the exact menus in MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Phantom, Exodus, Ledger and Trezor, and fixes for a zero balance.
- Bitcoin Private Key Format: WIF, Base58 and Hex Explained
A Bitcoin private key is a 256-bit number, usually shown in WIF: Base58 with a version byte, compression flag and checksum. Encoding steps and test vectors.
- Crypto Inheritance: How to Pass On Your Seed Phrase
Plan crypto inheritance without exposing your seed phrase: what heirs need, five methods compared, a no-secrets letter checklist and mistakes to avoid.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.