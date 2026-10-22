Home / Seed Phrase PDF Archive / Recovering Coins Across Multiple Address Types

Recovering Coins Across Multiple Address Types

Learn how one BIP-39 seed derives Legacy, Nested SegWit, Native SegWit, and Taproot addresses, and how to recover balances across different paths.

PDF document · Published October 22, 2026

Open the PDF (6 pages, 243 KB)

Contents The Four Standard Derivation Schemes Why Software Scans Show Incomplete Balances Methods for Complete Balance Recovery Consolidating Scattered Funds FAQ Sources Sample sequences of BIP39 words Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: BIP-39 · derivation path · SegWit · Taproot · wallet recovery Topic: Wallet Recovery: Restoring Funds from Seed Phrases and Backups

Guides on the same subject How to View & Recover Bitcoin Wallet.dat Content View and recover a Bitcoin Core wallet.dat: find and back up the file, inspect descriptor wallets, and migrate old legacy wallets with current releases.

BIP 44 – Multi-Account Hierarchy for Deterministic Wallets BIP-44 defines the m/purpose'/coin_type'/account'/change/index path, letting a seed phrase manage accounts across coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Derivation Path Explained: What m/44'/0'/0'/0/0 Means What each number in a derivation path means, which paths Bitcoin and Ethereum wallets use, and why a restored wallet can show a zero balance.

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.