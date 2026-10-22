Recovering Coins Across Multiple Address Types
Learn how one BIP-39 seed derives Legacy, Nested SegWit, Native SegWit, and Taproot addresses, and how to recover balances across different paths.
PDF document · Published
Open the PDF (6 pages, 243 KB)
Contents
- The Four Standard Derivation Schemes
- Why Software Scans Show Incomplete Balances
- Methods for Complete Balance Recovery
- Consolidating Scattered Funds
- FAQ
- Sources
- Sample sequences of BIP39 words
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- BIP-39 · derivation path · SegWit · Taproot · wallet recovery
Guides on the same subject
- How to View & Recover Bitcoin Wallet.dat Content
View and recover a Bitcoin Core wallet.dat: find and back up the file, inspect descriptor wallets, and migrate old legacy wallets with current releases.
- BIP 44 – Multi-Account Hierarchy for Deterministic Wallets
BIP-44 defines the m/purpose'/coin_type'/account'/change/index path, letting a seed phrase manage accounts across coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Derivation Path Explained: What m/44'/0'/0'/0/0 Means
What each number in a derivation path means, which paths Bitcoin and Ethereum wallets use, and why a restored wallet can show a zero balance.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.