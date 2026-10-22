Recovering Coins Across Multiple Address Types

Learn how one BIP-39 seed derives Legacy, Nested SegWit, Native SegWit, and Taproot addresses, and how to recover balances across different paths.

PDF document · Published

Open the PDF (6 pages, 243 KB)

Contents

  1. The Four Standard Derivation Schemes
  2. Why Software Scans Show Incomplete Balances
  3. Methods for Complete Balance Recovery
  4. Consolidating Scattered Funds
  5. FAQ
  6. Sources
  7. Sample sequences of BIP39 words
  8. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  9. See also
Keywords:
BIP-39 · derivation path · SegWit · Taproot · wallet recovery
Topic:
Wallet Recovery: Restoring Funds from Seed Phrases and Backups

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.