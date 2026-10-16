Why There Is No BIP39 Version 2
Bitcoin Improvement Proposals cannot introduce breaking changes once deployed; fixes and alternative designs must publish under new proposal numbers.
PDF document · Published
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Contents
- The Immutable Lifecycle of Deployed BIPs
- Permissible Additions vs. Incompatible Changes
- Separate Standards for New Architecture
- FAQ
- Sources
- Keywords:
- Bitcoin Improvement Proposals · SLIP-0039 · PBKDF2 · seed phrase standard
Guides on the same subject
- Bitcoin Improvement Proposal (BIP): Process and Deployed BIP List
A BIP is a design document proposing a Bitcoin feature, standard or process. How BIP 3 statuses and types work, and all 78 Deployed BIPs linked to their specs.
- BIP 44 – Multi-Account Hierarchy for Deterministic Wallets
BIP-44 defines the m/purpose'/coin_type'/account'/change/index path, letting a seed phrase manage accounts across coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Generate a BIP39 Seed Phrase in Python: Code and Test Vectors
Generate and check BIP39 seed phrases in Python: entropy, checksum, wordlist and PBKDF2 seed, with standard-library code tested against official vectors.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.