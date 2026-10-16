Why There Is No BIP39 Version 2

Bitcoin Improvement Proposals cannot introduce breaking changes once deployed; fixes and alternative designs must publish under new proposal numbers.

PDF document · Published

Open the PDF (5 pages, 170 KB)

Contents

  1. The Immutable Lifecycle of Deployed BIPs
  2. Permissible Additions vs. Incompatible Changes
  3. Separate Standards for New Architecture
  4. FAQ
  5. Sources
Keywords:
Bitcoin Improvement Proposals · SLIP-0039 · PBKDF2 · seed phrase standard
Topic:
BIP Standards: BIP39, BIP32, BIP44 and Beyond

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.