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Why There Is No BIP39 Version 2

Bitcoin Improvement Proposals cannot introduce breaking changes once deployed; fixes and alternative designs must publish under new proposal numbers.

PDF document · Published October 16, 2026

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Contents The Immutable Lifecycle of Deployed BIPs Permissible Additions vs. Incompatible Changes Separate Standards for New Architecture FAQ Sources

Keywords: Bitcoin Improvement Proposals · SLIP-0039 · PBKDF2 · seed phrase standard Topic: BIP Standards: BIP39, BIP32, BIP44 and Beyond

Guides on the same subject Bitcoin Improvement Proposal (BIP): Process and Deployed BIP List A BIP is a design document proposing a Bitcoin feature, standard or process. How BIP 3 statuses and types work, and all 78 Deployed BIPs linked to their specs.

BIP 44 – Multi-Account Hierarchy for Deterministic Wallets BIP-44 defines the m/purpose'/coin_type'/account'/change/index path, letting a seed phrase manage accounts across coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Generate a BIP39 Seed Phrase in Python: Code and Test Vectors Generate and check BIP39 seed phrases in Python: entropy, checksum, wordlist and PBKDF2 seed, with standard-library code tested against official vectors.

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