How Spot Bitcoin ETFs Changed the Cryptocurrency Market
Spot Bitcoin ETFs approved in January 2024 drove over $10 billion in inflows, pushed Bitcoin to record highs, and reshaped market structure.
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Contents
- Unprecedented Capital Inflows
- Market Structure and Liquidity Effects
- Competitive Pressure and Fee Compression
- Sample sequences of BIP39 words
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- spot Bitcoin ETF · BlackRock IBIT · cryptocurrency market · SEC approval · institutional investment
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