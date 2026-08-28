Account Abstraction in Ethereum: How ERC-4337 Works
ERC-4337 enables programmable Ethereum accounts via UserOperations, bundlers, and Paymasters without changing the base protocol.
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Contents
- What ERC-4337 Actually Does
- Key Capabilities Unlocked
- Adoption and Limitations
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- ERC-4337 · account abstraction · smart contract wallet · UserOperation
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- Smart Contract EVM: What It Is and How It Works
The EVM is the sandboxed runtime every Ethereum node uses to run smart contracts: bytecode, gas, a Solidity example, real uses and the bugs that drain them.
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- Ethereum Keystore File (JSON Wallet): Structure and Security
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One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.