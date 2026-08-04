Quantum-Resistant Cryptography for Blockchains
NIST's 2024 post-quantum standards pressure blockchains to replace ECDSA with lattice or hash-based schemes before quantum hardware matures.
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Contents
- Post-Quantum Algorithms and the NIST Standards
- Integration Challenges for Existing Chains
- Chains Designed with Quantum Resistance from the Start
- BIP39 format examples
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- quantum-resistant cryptography · post-quantum signatures · blockchain security · NIST post-quantum standards · lattice-based cryptography
Guides on the same subject
- What Is Hash Rate? Bitcoin Mining Power, Units and Difficulty
Hash rate is the number of hashes miners try per second. How Bitcoin's is estimated from difficulty, what EH/s means and why hash rate matters for security.
- BIP39 vs BIP32 vs BIP44: How the Seed Standards Fit Together
BIP39 makes the 12–24 words and the seed, BIP32 derives a tree of keys from it, and BIP44 sets each coin's path, such as m/44'/0'/0'/0/0.
- What Is BIP39? The Standard Behind Seed Phrases
BIP39 turns random entropy into a 12 to 24 word mnemonic phrase that generates your wallet's private keys, the standard for crypto wallet recovery.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.