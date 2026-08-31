Soulbound Tokens and Digital Identity
Soulbound tokens are non-transferable blockchain tokens designed to represent persistent identity attributes, with real promise and unsolved problems in…
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Contents
- What Soulbound Tokens Are
- How They Work Technically
- Identity Use Cases and Real Limitations
- Current State of Adoption
- Sample sequences of BIP39 words
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- soulbound tokens · digital identity · blockchain credentials · non-transferable NFT · decentralized identity
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