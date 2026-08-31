OpenAI API Key Format: sk-proj, sk-svcacct and sk-admin An OpenAI API key starts with sk-proj- (project), sk-svcacct- (service account) or sk-admin- (admin) and is sent as a bearer token. How to check and store one.

Custodial vs Non-Custodial Wallet: Differences and How to Choose A custodial wallet means a company holds your private keys; a non-custodial wallet leaves them with you. How they differ on recovery, KYC, freezes and fees.