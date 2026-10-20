Compiling Policies with rust-miniscript

Learn how to define spending conditions in rust-miniscript's policy language, compile to descriptors, and inspect execution costs.

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Contents

  1. Defining the Spending Policy
  2. Compiling Policy to Miniscript
  3. Inspecting Descriptors and Execution Weight
  4. FAQ
  5. Sources
  6. Example BIP39 word sequences
  7. Reading a BIP39 phrase
  8. See also
Keywords:
bitcoin · rust-miniscript · descriptors · taproot
Topic:
BIP Standards: BIP39, BIP32, BIP44 and Beyond

Guides on the same subject

One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.