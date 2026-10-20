Compiling Policies with rust-miniscript
Learn how to define spending conditions in rust-miniscript's policy language, compile to descriptors, and inspect execution costs.
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Contents
- Defining the Spending Policy
- Compiling Policy to Miniscript
- Inspecting Descriptors and Execution Weight
- FAQ
- Sources
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- bitcoin · rust-miniscript · descriptors · taproot
Guides on the same subject
- BIP 32 Explained: Hierarchical Deterministic Wallets
BIP 32 defines HD wallets: one seed derives a tree of keys via chain codes and hardened or normal steps, and an xpub makes addresses without private keys.
- How to View & Recover Bitcoin Wallet.dat Content
View and recover a Bitcoin Core wallet.dat: find and back up the file, inspect descriptor wallets, and migrate old legacy wallets with current releases.
- BIP 44 – Multi-Account Hierarchy for Deterministic Wallets
BIP-44 defines the m/purpose'/coin_type'/account'/change/index path, letting a seed phrase manage accounts across coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
One of the documents in the Seed Phrase PDF Archive, listed on archive page 12.